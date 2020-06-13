OTTUMWA — One could hardly blame Hannah Huisinga for being a little too excited on the first day of Ottumwa High School’s softball practice.
After all, another day of practice was hardly a guarantee just a few weeks earlier.
One of six seniors returning to the diamond for a historic season in Bulldog softball history, Huisinga led the first group of players onto the diamond at Huston Field. After an opening sprint between the foul poles along the outfield fence, a few stretches and few dozen warm-up throws with her fellow outfielders, Huisinga rushed off the field not feeling well.
Not to worry. Huisinga just overworked herself on the first day of practice after an unexpected lay-off brought on be the coronavirus pandemic that lasted throughout the spring. After going weeks without classes or team workouts, Ottumwa’s all-conference centerfielder just needed to slow down a bit as the Bulldogs began two weeks preparing for an eagerly-awaited season.
“I made sure I left the house with a pair of jugs filled with water,” Huisinga said of that first day of practice. “I emptied out both trays of ice in the freezer. I came prepared and I’m feeling really good. That first workout was most definitely needed.”
Of course, any player showing any signs of ill health will be treated with an extra level of urgency this summer as COVID-19 continues to be a part of every day life for now. Huisinga was one of several players that got first-hand look at the new normal of a standard preseason practice, having her temperature taken upon arriving at Huston Field before walking over to a specific space on the bleachers behind home plate to sit her bags, equipment and water bottles before heading out to the field.
“Because of COVID-19, it’s been a little unusual,” Huisinga said. “By this time, we’d already be used to being out on the field consistently practicing together every single day. It was a little bit of a different atmosphere, but it was great to be back on the field.”
That first day of practice for the Bulldogs saw players separated into three different sections. Outfielders went out first. Infielders were the next players to take the diamond. Pitchers and catchers wrapped up each day of a very busy first week for first-year OHS head softball coach Mandi Moore.
“It’s definitely been different,” Moore said. “It’s not bad, though. My coaches (Olivia Roark, Jarrah Jensen and Mallary Simmer) have helped me out a lot. It’s just a different format, especially when you’re getting used to new players and they’re getting used to you.”
Fortunately for Moore, this is an Ottumwa softball team that has a lot of familiarity. The Bulldogs graduated just three seniors (Morgan Greiner, Abby Bowers, Sydney Schlarbaum) last year after going 33-9 and making the first trip to the state tournament since Moore was a senior pitcher for the Bulldogs in 2013.
“We were definitely a determined team that season and we had the drive to go far. I think this team has a lot of those same qualities,” Moore said. “They know what it feels like (to make it to a state tournament). They know what it takes to get there and they know what it takes to get there. They have the drive and determination to get it done. I look for a lot from this team.”
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union would seem to agree. Ottumwa will open the season ranked fifth in Class 5A and will be thrown right into the fire facing another preseason top-10 squad, No. 7 West Des Moines Valley, in a varsity doubleheader on Monday at 5 p.m.
“What a way to kick off your first game,” Moore joked.
To say Moore has some big shoes to fill would be a mild understatement. This will be the first time in the 47-year history of the Ottumwa High School softball program that Frank Huston has not guided the Bulldogs onto the field.
Huston announced his retirement following Ottumwa’s final game last season, a 4-1 state tournament consolation game loss to Indianola. Even for veteran players, it took some getting used to last week as players arrived at practice with Huston nowhere in sight.
“I thought maybe he’d be here to watch the first practice,” senior first baseman Jillian Heaton said. “I’m sure he’ll be here at some point, but he’s also got to move on. Mandi’s done a great job pushing us really hard over the winter. Even though it’s going to be a shorter season, I think it’s still going to be great.”
“When I threw up (during the first practice), I know Frank would have made fun of me,” Huisinga joked. “He would have something smart to say about it, but it would have been funny.”
Even Moore, who played for five seasons under Huston including three seasons that ended at the state tournament, caught herself a few times before running Ottumwa’s first practice last week. Moore used the same keys to open the same gates, same office doors and same utility shed that Huston opened so many times over the past five decades.
“I just kind of had to jump into gear when I got here for the first practice needing to get everything ready for the girls, but I do catch myself from time to time,” Moore said. “I was over working out here the day before the first practice and I told myself I had to get something out of Frank’s office. That’s when it dawned on me that it’s my office.
“He’s always there. It’s different, but it’s good.”
It’s also good for Ottumwa’s six returning seniors, including all-state pitcher Kacy Nickerson and all-state infielder Kaylee Bix, to be back on the field after a heartbreaking spring. The coronavirus pandemic brought the final year in high school for the 300-plus senior students at OHS to an end, hampering everything from Senior Prom to graduation ceremonies this spring.
Now, for the next six weeks, the Ottumwa softball seniors get a chance to achieve one last dream together after spending so many weeks apart.
“We all needed this as seniors. We didn’t get to go prom like we normally would. We didn’t get to finish out our intramural activities. Being able to finish out softball is good for us,” Bix said. “I was nervous that it wasn’t going to happen. There are some things we’ll have to get used to with all the guidelines in place, but it beats the alternative of not having a season. I’ve been sitting at home bored and anxious hoping we could get the season started.”