5A regionals: Hot-shooting J-Hawks end Bulldogs' season

URBANDALE — Eleven days ago, the Urbandale High School girls basketball team's inside game overwhelmed Ottumwa.
The Bulldogs decided to take that away. They got beat instead in another way.
Urbandale's Kelsey Heller and Madilyn Lynch, who were nonfactors in that matchup, combined for 39 points and the J-Hawks buried 13 3-pointers in a 65-37 Class 5A regional semifinal win Saturday at South Gym.
"I felt like that was our best strategy. We were going to make others make shots to beat us," Ottumwa coach Joe VandenBerg said. "What we did was the right call. They just had girls step up.
"if nothing else, hopefully someone will take a look at what we did as a way to beat them."
Sixth-ranked Waterloo West will get that chance, as it'll host the J-Hawks (15-7) in Tuesday's regional final. Ottumwa retires 13-10, and seemed to have plenty of momentum going into this game after a spirited performance against Cedar Rapids Washington.
Urbandale beat the Bulldogs by 43 in their regular-season matchup. This was more competitive from start to finish, but the Bulldogs had no answer for the J-Hawks' perimeter game.
"If they made a few, we were going to go out another step, step and half," VandenBerg said of the space given to the shooters. "We wanted to make them uncomfortable, and I thought we did at times. We just weren't going to let their big three beat us."
Urbandale's "big three" of Maya Gyamfi, Jada Gyamfi and Faith Putz combined for just 15 points after dominating the Bulldogs in the earlier meeting. However, Heller and Lynch, who combined to average just 12 points per game, buried 11 of Urbandale's 3-pointers.
And the J-Hawks' torrid shooting started early, even as they were missing layups off turnovers that could have buried the Bulldogs in the first half.
Lynch and Heller opened the game with threes, then Macy Gaskill added one late in the first quarter as the J-Hawks took a 14-5 lead.
Still, Ottumwa stayed within hailing distance in the first half, as Katie Nelson and Kacy Nickerson hit threes to keep the Bulldogs within 12. Lynch had another in the final 40 seconds to put Urbandale up 31-18 at the break.
Heller couldn't be stopped on either side of the floor beyond the arc in the second half. She scored a game-high 23 points, and hit four of her five second-half threes in the third quarter, which helped trigger a 12-2 run to push the lead to 52-27 heading into the fourth.
Heller added one more at the outset of the fourth quarter as the J-Hawks led by as many as 34, while Ottumwa went about eight minutes between field goals in the second half.
"The girls worked their butts off inside playing defense. Defense is something that doesn't require any extra skill. It's all effort and heart," VandenBerg said. "I felt like if we could give them 10 apiece inside, that would have been OK. But they worked so frickin' hard on defense."
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, whose three-point play with two seconds left sent the Bulldogs to this matchup, scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Nickerson added 11. All five senior starters played their final game, and VandenBerg made sure the seniors — including Macy Duff — were on the floor at the end of it.
"This senior group gave us coaches an opportunity to really grow together and get better," VandenBerg said. "Not one of them is a basketball-first athlete, but every one of them is a competitor.
"This wasn't like, 'Oh, we're done,'" he said. "They don't lay over for anyone."
Class 5A regional semifinal
at Urbandale
OTTUMWA (37)
Katie Nelson 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Bix 1 0-0 3, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch 2 1-1 5, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch 2 9-9 13, Kacy Nickerson 3 2-2 11, Isabelle Mellin 0 0-0 0, Addison Ransom 0 0-0 0, Chloe Schneckloth 0 0-0 0, Anne Guest 0 2-3 2, Macy Duff 0 0-1 0, Josie Lemonds 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 14-16 37.
URBANDALE (65)
Kelsey Heller 8 0-0 23, Maya Gyamfi 3 2-2 8, Faith Putz 2 0-0 4, Madilyn Lynch 6 0-2 16, Jada Gyamfi 1 0-0 3, Mykenna Cole 0 0-0 0, Aniya Hickman 0 0-0 0, Payton Oetting 0 0-0 0, Marley Pearce 0 0-0 0, Loraine Koua 0 2-2 2, Meredith Umland 1 0-0 2, Kiersten Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-8 65.
Score by quarters
Ottumwa;8;10;9;10;—;37
Urbandale;16;15;21;13;—;65
Fouls: Ottumwa 8, Urbandale 17. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. 3-point goals: Nickerson 3, Nelson, Bix; Heller 7, Lynch 4, Gaskill, J.Gyamfi.
Records: Ottumwa 13-10, Urbandale 15-7.