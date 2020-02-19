Grace Bookin-Nosbisch simply did what she’s accustomed to doing. She went to the basket.
With time winding down, she just didn’t want to miss.
“I had to make it for my team, because we’d have been devastated to walk off the floor in our final home game if I didn’t,” she said. “I just had to help the team.”
Bookin-Nosbisch scored under the basket with two seconds left, was fouled and made the free throw as the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team capped a whirlwind final few seconds with a 63-61 Class 5A regional quarterfinal victory over Cedar Rapids Washington Wednesday at Evans Middle School. The Warriors retire 10-12.
The Bulldogs (13-9) will visit No. 12 Urbandale (14-7) for a regional semifinal Saturday at 5 p.m. The teams met just eight days ago.
“We didn’t give them our best game when they were here,” VandenBerg said. “If we play and shoot like we did tonight, it’s a different game.”
Yet, the matchup almost never materialized after Washington’s Jaliea Havel switched hands on a layup cutting through the lane to put the Warriors up 61-60 with eight seconds left.
The Bulldogs had one chance to get it right at the other end, and it wasn’t exactly the play VandenBerg called for, but he won’t complain about the result.
“They let us inbound it, and then put a three-quarter press on us, which was smart,” he said. “They backed off a little bit. But there is no one I trust more with the ball in their hands than Alli (Bookin-Nosbisch) and Grace. They’re so athletic, and with the way they attack the rim...”
The Bulldogs caught a big break with 3:42 left when Washington sophomore all-stater Hannah Stuelke, an Iowa recruit, fouled out at halfcourt. Stuelke scored 18 points, but the Warriors continued to battle, eventually rallying from a 53-50 deficit to go up 59-58 with 30 seconds left.
But the Bookin-Nosbisch sisters scored seven of the last eight points as the Warriors ceded room to the basket, playing into the Bulldogs’ strength.
“Stuelke is a good player, and her fouling out played into our favor, but we still had to finish the game,” said Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, who drew most of the defensive assignment against Stuelke. “I just tried to keep her away from the basket as much as I could.”
“We did a better job double-teaming her in the second half,” VandenBerg said. “That kind of forced the ball out of her hands. Whatever happened, we weren’t going to let her beat us.”
Most of the second half was a game of runs. Washington went on a 12-2 spurt to start the third quarter and built a 45-37 lead. However, 3-pointers by Grace Bookin-Nosbisch and Kaylee Bix tied the game, and a putback by Chloe Schneckloth gave Ottumwa a 51-48 lead going to the fourth, when there were four lead changes in the final 30 seconds.
The Bulldogs started the game strong, getting a three Kacy Nickerson to open up a 12-6 advantage. Bix hit a three late in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 35-28 before the Warriors closed within two at the break.
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs to lead four players in double figures; Bix added 16, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch 14 and Nickerson 10.
It was arguably the biggest win of the season for the Bulldogs even though the Warriors owned a losing record. Several close games, particularly down the stretch, went against Ottumwa.
“We needed this one to really prove to ourselves that we could win a close game,” Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. “Tonight was kind of like a clean slate. This was one we really wanted.
“It was a really frustrating week leading up to this, but we had a really good practice (Tuesday),” VandenBerg said. “I had a good feeling about tonight.”