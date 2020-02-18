2A regionals: Warriors open postseason with rout of Falcons

KEOSAUQUA — The Van Buren County High School girls basketball team is nothing if not efficient.
In the Class 2A regional opener Tuesday, Louisa-Muscatine got a first-hand look at that efficiency.
Only four Warriors scored, but three of them in double figures, led by Taryn Scheuermann’s 34 points, as ninth-ranked Van Buren County cruised to a 65-30 win in a regional quarterfinal game.
Van Buren County (20-3) will visit No. 7 Mediapolis (21-1) in a regional semifinal Friday on Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court.
“I really couldn’t score that many without my teammates,” said Scheuermann was hit 16 of 24 shots, including a game-opening 3-pointer seconds into the contest. “It’s really just a blessing to play with these girls, because they’re such good passers.”
Scheuermann, who went over the 1,700-point mark for her career, divided up her points equally in each half, and she and Isabel Manning have carried much of the load offensively this season. Manning added 14 points, but the Warriors got a lift from Madison Bartholomew, who scored 15 points, 10 in the first half.
“When Maddi is hitting, that just gives teams another player to guard,” Van Buren County coach Matt Zeitler said. “We played good, and these girls are on a mission.”
Yet, Van Buren County’s defense was relentless. If the Warriors didn’t steal the ball outright, they deflected plenty of passes to create turnovers.
“Our defense plays well together. That’s the key,” Scheuermann said. “If someone gambles, someone else steps up.”
The Warriors limited Kylee and Hailey Sanders, who combined to average 33 points per game for the Falcons (11-10), 22 points below their season average.
Still, Zeitler said the Falcons’ presence in the lane was impressive.
“They’re the best and most physical team we’ve played around the basket by far,” he said. “But we got a lot of deflections tonight. All of our girls are quick and they get a hand on something.”
The Warriors scored 11 of the first 14 points of the game and gradually pulled away in the first half. Bartholomew hit a clutch 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run in the second quarter, then Scheuermann and Manning scored late to give Van Buren County a 34-19 lead at the break.
Then, the defensive intensity increased in the second half, as the Warriors limited the Falcons to just 11 points. L-M scored just three points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter as the Warriors continued to dominate at the other end with Scheuermann.
In the fourth quarter, Scheuermann scored eight consecutive points as Van Buren County led by as many as 37.
“We had to box out a lot better in the second half,” Scheuermann said. “If we don’t hit shots, then we have to get our defense going, and vice versa.”
The Warriors and Bullettes are no strangers to each other. The players are friends, Scheuermann said, having competed against each other for years.
“It’s a challenge, but I like our chances if we can come out and play together,” she said.
“We’ve played there a lot, won some and lost some,” Zeitler said. “It’s the winners of each division of the SEI Superconference. We’ll get it on and see what happens.”