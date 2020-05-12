OTTUMWA — It’s been over two months since Ottumwa High School students out onto a court, a field, a mat, a course or a track for athletic competition.
According to Scott Maas, it may just be another month until that wait comes to an end. The Ottumwa athletic director brought members of the school board up to speed on Monday evening on news from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and gauged the board’s thoughts on whether or not to pursue a 2020 Bulldog softball or baseball season.
“If the state’s going to let us play, we play,” school board president David Weilbrenner said.
Maas informed the board on Monday night that both the IAHSAA and IGHSAU remain committed to June 1 as the date to make a final decision on whether or not to move forward with a summer sports season for Iowa high schools. The two governing bodies jointly announced last month that the spring sports season, featuring prep track and field, soccer, golf and tennis was canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Should schools be given the green light on June 1, high school baseball and softball teams can begin practicing with the first competition date scheduled for June 15. Both the IGHSAU and IAHSAA have announced that adjustments to the 2020 softball and baseball seasons will be released on June 1 following a review of the information provided by the CDC, IDPH and the State of Iowa.
“I personally think every kid of every age should play softball and baseball this summer,” board member Christina Schark added. “I am really, really hoping that it still works out.”
Other schools around the state, however, may not feel the same way. According to Maas, other athletic directors including some in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) are discussing the possibility of not playing high school baseball or softball this summer even if the state gives the green light for the upcoming seasons on June 1.
“Some schools that do play may also look at placing restrictions for the upcoming season, including where teams can travel to and how many fans if any can be in the stands,” Maas said. “It’s going to be a challenge scheduling-wise. I think each conference is going to put together a conference schedule for baseball and softball games. We probably won’t have a lot of non-conference games.”
Maas pointed out the schools that compete with Ottumwa in the CIML Metro conference, all of whom announced earlier this spring they would not move forward with any activities this spring before the state’s official announcement. There is the possibility that the Des Moines Public School District, which oversees Lincoln, East, Hoover, North and Roosevelt High Schools, may do the same this summer leaving the Bulldogs without any of their normal conference rivals to compete against.
“It’s going to be a very different-looking schedule for our teams this season,” Maas said.
Maas will join other CIML athletic directors in a meeting on Tuesday with the plan to put together a tentative schedule for what the baseball and softball seasons might look like starting on June 15. Maas also discussed with the board camps and clinics held by coaches as well as the school’s strength and conditioning program that take place during the summer.
“I’m thinking that, if baseball and softball opens on June 15, that might also be the date to get kids in the weight room, on the track and in the gym to start doing those things this summer as well,” Maas said. “Coaches are bothering me every day about when they can start getting kids in the gym and when they can start getting kids in the weight room. My thinking is, if the state puts out guidance for baseball and softball, they’ll also give us guidance on other activities for the summer.”
Both the pros and cons were discussed by the board on Monday. Jeff Bittner brought up the concern that allowing all activities to resume on June 15 might increase the potential for community spread of COVID-19.
“These are unprecedented times. I’m all about supporting sports, but this is a blip in the lives of these kids,” Bittner said. “We still don’t have this all sorted out. Instead of finding a way to do all the non-essential things, I think we should be discussing what we can do without.
“There could be serious consequences. My opinion is, if it’s not essential, we shouldn’t be doing those things at this time. If it can save you a life-threatening problem, it’s bigger than a sport.”
Jeremy Weller, meanwhile, took the side of supporting all activities being available to Ottumwa students should the state give the go-ahead next month.
“If we do open back up for softball and baseball, unless there’s something that would hinder 30 or 40 kids getting together in the weight room or on the track,” Weller said. “I’d be fine with everything starting back up at the same time.
“From both a parent and a board member, I do think sports are essential,” Schark added. “It’s good for their mental health. It’s good for their physical health. If the state gives us guidance and allows us to move forward, I think we should do so right away. With everything these kids have already lost socially and mentally being out of school for several months, I think they need to get back with their activities as soon as possible.”
Maas mentioned that, while there might be changes in dates for the state softball and baseball tournament, the state has shown no interest in extending either season deep into August.
“We might be see both tournaments pushed back a week, but they won’t look to go beyond that,” Maas said. “Obviously, as we get into August, hopefully we’re looking at getting back to starting football, cross-country, volleyball, girls swimming and boys golf.
“My guess is on June 1, we’ll either here that we’ll start the season on June 15 or there will not be a softball or baseball season. I don’t think they’d shorten either season down more than that.”
The board will officially vote on having high school baseball and softball seasons, tentatively scheduled for the May 26 meeting.