WATERLOO — In the end, all Jaxson Coble could do was pace up and down Cadillac Lanes.
The Ottumwa senior looked down each alley out at every pin. It hasn’t taken many to separate Coble from being part of three consecutive state champion seasons.
For the third straight year, the OHS boys fell just short of winning the program’s first state title on Tuesday. This might have been the most painful loss, however, as Ottumwa came as close as any Bulldog boys bowling team has finished to first place falling just 14 pins shy of Fort Dodge.
The Dodgers ultimately edged Urbandale by a mere four pins, posting 3,303 for the final championship score. Ottumwa placed third with a score of 3,289, losing a 43-pin lead after two of the five baker games played to close the tournament.
“It was a good enough score to win. When we got down to the final three baker games, the right lane became almost unplayable,” Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. “I knew if we could make a good score on the left lane (in the fourth baker game) and make spares in the other lane, we’d have a chance. The transition caught us in between.
“We didn’t make shots when we needed to.”
Ottumwa once again gave themselves a chance to win a state championship after individual play. Dawson Greene finished fourth in the 2A tournament for the second straight year, posting a 481 two-game total including a closing strike in the 10th frame that would ultimately lift the Bulldogs into a tie with Fort Dodge heading into the baker rounds. The Dodgers and Bulldogs each posted scores of 2,274 after individual play with Urbandale just 11 pins back, setting an intense battle with the three teams all playing on neighboring lanes, making it easy to keep track of where each team stood over the final two hours of competition.
“Tom normally doesn’t like us to do any scoreboard watching, but I do it all the time,” Greene said. “I’ve never had so much fun bowling, but I’ve also never been so stressed out.”
Ottumwa jumped out to an early lead, leading Fort Dodge by nine pins after the first baker game and increasing the advantage over Urbandale to 27 pins. Ironically, it was a gutter ball thrown by Garraty Richmond that seemed to spark the Bulldogs. The Ottumwa senior responded by knocking seven pins down on the next ball, then collected one of five consecutive strikes as the Bulldogs pulled ahead in the race for the state championship.
“It woke us up,” Greene said of Richmond’s gutterball. “I had a lot of fun with Garraty about that. We weren’t mad at him. It actually kind of lightened up the mood. When it’s so close like that and everyone’s really tight with their swings, all of us had fun with that throw. The next thing you know, we’re rolling the ball great.
“I kind of feel like he took one for the team.”
Ottumwa’s five-strike run polished off a 223 and was followed by a 254 in the second baker game, putting the Bulldogs up by 43 pins with a team score of 2,750. One more baker game of 200 would have ultimately clinched the program’s first state title.
Instead, Ottumwa finished with baker games of 178, 176 and 185. Fort Dodge posted four baker scores between 210 and 213, steadily regaining a 16-pin lead going into the final baker game before posting a 183 to close things out.
Needing a 200 to win the championship, Ottumwa got to 126 heading into the eighth frame. Needing at least a spare to keep the Bulldogs alive for the title, Richmond’s roll down the lane that appeared headed for a huge strike instead left a split that all but ended the title chances of the Bulldogs.
“That’s the thing about state. There’s no ducks out here. Fort Dodge and Urbandale had exceptional days, but our boys put up a good fight,” Maher said. “The ball just didn’t read. Garraty made a nice shot and ended up with a 4-9 split. I’m very proud of these guys. You can find 14 pins anywhere in 15 games, but I’d have taken a 3,289 all day and let it ride for a state championship.
“There were eight exceptional teams here. These boys shouldn’t hang their heads. Ottumwa should be proud of the effort they put forth in this tournament and throughout this season.”
Four Ottumwa bowlers placed in the top 12 with Braydon Songer’s finishing one pin shy of a state medal with a 455. Reiley Freeman placed 12th, one pin behind Songer with a 454.
Richmond had the most consistent day for Ottumwa, posting a pair of 237 games. The 474 total allowed Richmond to place sixth, joining Greene and Coble as current OHS bowling seniors that have placed at least once at state over the past four years.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” Richmond said. “I’ve thought this team could win a state championship every year I’ve been a part of it. It’s been a great program to be a part of.”