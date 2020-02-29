WEST DES MOINES — Both fans of Albia and Woodward-Granger had reasons to cheer throughout the night on Saturday in the Class 2A, Substate 6 championship game.
It was Woodward-Granger's fanbase, however, that got to have the final word. The Hawks outscored Albia 19-9 in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of six Blue Demon turnovers in the final eight minutes to earn a 49-43 victory at Coldiron Fieldhouse.
Woodward-Granger, 22-2 on the season including a district championship win over second-ranked Van Meter, will head to the boys state basketball tournament next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Albia ends this season with an 18-4 record and a lot of promise at being a state contender in 2021, losing just one senior in Joe Teno who scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in his final game for the Blue Demons.
Teno, Brayden Messamaker and Blake Chance each had 3-pointers in the first four minutes as Albia opened the game with a 9-0 lead. The Blue Demons would hit just one more shot from 3-point territory over the final three quarters, finishing 4-20 from beyond the arc by the end of the game.
Albia led nearly the entire first half, taking a 22-20 halftime lead after Jackson Pence snapped the only tie of the first 16 minutes with a putback in the final five seconds of the second quarter. Woodward-Granger took the lead for the first time on the first possession of the second half on a 3-pointer by Reese Jamison, kicking off an 8-0 run for the Hawks to open the third quarter.
The Blue Demons responded with a 12-2 run to end the quarter. With the 3-pointers not falling, Albia went inside to freshman Drew Chance who scored a team-leading 16 points including seven in the third quarter, giving the Blue Demons a 34-30 lead.
Woodward-Granger would regain the lead in just 81 seconds, eventually building a 42-36 lead with a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter. Albia chipped away at the deficit, pulling within 44-41 with under two minutes left before a steal by Teno gave the Blue Demons a chance to tie the game.
Blake Chance, Albia's top scorer, took the last shot to even the score in the final minute. The older Chance brother missed a potential tying 3-pointer short, well guarded by two Woodward-Granger players, part of a frustrating night from the field as Blake Chance finished just eight points missing 10 of 12 field goal attempts including five of six shots from 3-point territory while also collecting eight rebounds and a team-leading six assists.
Bryce Achenbach led Woodward-Granger in the substate final with a game-high 18 points, making 7-10 from the free throw line. Keith Braunschweig added 10 points for the Hawks, as did Pacey Moats who had a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter giving Woodward-Granger a 40-36 lead after collecting a steal with Albia seeking a go-ahead basket after Drew Chance had a pass in the post glance off the iron.