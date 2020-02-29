IOWA CITY — Pekin High School boys basketball coach John Swanson estimated his team had been pressed three times this year.
"And we ended up blowing those teams out," he said.
No such luck Saturday.
The Panthers committed 23 turnovers, but fought back to tie Springville in the fourth quarter before the Orioles pulled out a 72-65 victory in a Class 1A substate final at West High School. Pekin retires 19-5, while Springville (20-5) qualifies for the state tournament for the first time in 45 years.
"I'm not going to make excuses, because Springville earned the win tonight," Swanson said. "But we had a day to prepare for the press. We could have practiced against it for eight hours and not solved it."
The game was also a shooting gallery for both teams. They combined for 23 3-pointers, 16 in the first half. Yet, Springville seemed to have the game under control after a three-point play put it up 54-44 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
But the Panthers' used swarming defense to get right back in it, getting a three by Brayden Sobaski and a buzzer-beating three by Nick Tschudy to pull within 54-52 heading to the fourth.
Neither team scored until Kennan Winn hit a jumper to tie the game at 54 with 5 1/2 minutes left. Springville's defense then overpowered the Panthers, forcing five turnovers during a 12-0 run that would put the game away.
"They have a nice system and good kids with quick hands to run it," Swanson said. "They shots lights-out. We lost some matchups tonight, and they can really shoot it."
The Panthers had opportunities early in the game but missed some shots around the basket while both teams were still finding their footing. Still, Pekin's inside game carried the Panthers early, with Cael Lyle's bucket putting Pekin ahead 12-10 at the quarter.
Springville then shook loose from Pekin's zone. The Orioles went on a 13-2 run in two minutes as they heated up from outside. Rhenden Wagaman buried two threes to get the rally started, but then the Orioles made four in a row midway through the quarter to go up 35-23.
"The first quarter, we really bothered them, but I didn't think we were really playing hard on defense before half," Swanson said. "Then their press got in our heads, and that carried over to our defense as well."
Sobaski scored 21 points for the Panthers, while Tschudy scored 21 points for the Panthers in his final game, one of three starting seniors to finish their careers. Pekin will also lose Dayne Eckley and Kennan Winn out of the starting lineup.
Alex Koppes scored 24 for the Orioles.
"Those three seniors embody what I want as Pekin basketball players," Swanson said. "They never questioned anything, spent a lot of time in the gym in the offseason.
"To get this close and not get there, it's tough." he said. "We expended so much energy to tie the game that we ran out of gas emotionally and physically at the end. That's basketball."
Class 1A substate final
at Iowa City
PEKIN (65)
Brady Millikin 1 4-5 7, Brock Long 1 0-0 3, Kennan Winn 4 0-0 8, Nick Tschudy 6 0-0 18, Brayden Sobaski 8 2-2 21, Dayne Eckley 2 0-0 4, Cael Lyle 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-7 65.
SPRINGVILLE (72)
Alex Koppes 6 9-0 24, Rhenden Wagaman 5 3-4 18, Bryce Wilson 1 2-2 5, Luke Menser 6 2-6 15, Kyle Koppes 2 2-4 9, Jack Hoogland 0 0-0 0, Grant Glockner 0 1-2 1, Tommy Hagensick 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 20-27 72.
Score by quarters
Pekin;12;21;19;13;—;65
Springville;10;32;12;18;—;72
Fouls: Pekin 21, Springville 14. Fouled out: Tschudy. Technicals: none. 3-point goals: Pekin 11 (Tschudy 6), Springville 12 (Wagaman 5).
Records: Pekin 19-5, Springville 20-5.