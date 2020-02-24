The decibel level in the Evans Middle School gymnasium was straight out of 2004.
The game itself? Well, it was 2008 all over again.
Trae Swartz almost outscored the Burlington High School boys basketball team by himself in the second half, and Ottumwa rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 67-59 Class 4A substate quarterfinal win Monday, the Bulldogs’ first home postseason game in five years.
“Let me just talk about our student section and the fans we had,” Ottumwa coach Neil Hartz said. “We have the best student section in the state. It was loud and it was packed. Just rocking tonight.”
Ottumwa (13-9), which will visit No. 4 Iowa City West in Friday’s substate semifinal at 7 p.m., hadn’t won a postseason game in a dozen years.
The last time the Bulldogs and Grayhounds met in the postseason was in 2015, when Burlington’s Isaac Oard scored 35 points in the Grayhounds’ win. Swartz returned the favor, scoring 27 of his 35 in the second half in this contest.
“We’re just a mentally tough team, and that’s what I love about the team,” Swartz said. “We had some jitters in the first half, but at halftime (assistant coach Kyle) Creamer said those were gone.
“Our goal from day one was to have a winning season, host a postseason game and win that,” Swartz said. “We’re still going.”
Burlington (12-10) came into the game with five straight wins, and the quickness at the guard spot gave Ottumwa problems in the first half. Michael Alexander was a tough matchup early, scoring eight straight points as the Grayhounds took a 15-6 lead.
The Grayhounds led 30-19 at halftime, and the Bulldogs were rushing shots and allowing too many uncontested shots. That all changed in the second half.
“We went to a triangle-and-two, and the biggest thing was Gatlin (Menninga) and Kie (Glosser) didn’t let their guards get loose,” Hartz said. “Gatlin’s defense on Alexander was incredible, because that kid is legit.”
Joe Hammer converted a four-point play early in the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs within five and turn the place into a frenzy. That play was part of a 14-0 run that gave Ottumwa a 33-30 lead, and it was tight the rest of the way.
The Grayhounds had no answers for Swartz in the second half. He scored six straight toward the end of the third quarter, then nine of 11 points in the fourth as the Bulldogs built a 63-57 lead with less than a minute to go.
Menninga, however, gave the Bulldogs a 43-41 lead when his 3-pointer beat the horn to end the third quarter. The Bulldogs never trailed again.
“Burlington is a lot like the Metro teams we face,” Swartz said. “And I think that helped us this game. They’re really quick, but it was something we were used to.”
“I knew when we went on that run, the game was ours,” Hartz said. “When we got a couple of those shots to go down, I knew it would be ours. When the confidence is rolling with this team, we’re a tough team.”
Alexander finished with 19 points to lead the Grayhounds, while Hammer added 16 for the Bulldogs, who continue their transformation from a rough start to the season.
Now, they’ll get a shot against a team with plenty of tradition and an aura that few teams can match.
“They’re tough, but beatable,” Swartz said. “We just have to play our game.”
“We know we can play with people,” Hartz said. “West doesn’t do anything bad, and they do a lot of things well. We’ll put a game plan together and go in with a mindset of winning the game.”