IOWA CITY — Iowa City West’s Even Brauns and Marcus Morgan were in foul trouble. The pace was methodical, the Ottumwa defense locked in.
Then the Trojans went small, and so went the Bulldogs’ hopes of extending their season.
The fourth-ranked Trojans came up with three straight pick-pocket steals once Ottumwa crossed halfcourt, and turned all of them into layups during a 17-0 run on the way to a 58-28 Class 4A substate semifinal win Friday.
“They went five guards on us and really ratcheted up their defense,” Ottumwa coach Neil Hartz said. “We didn’t handle the pressure well. We just didn’t help the ballhandler, and they got the steals.”
Before that three-minute stretch of the third quarter when Ottumwa’s five-point deficit turned into 22, the scenario played out just as the Bulldogs hoped. Brauns, a 6-foot-9 Belmont signee, was a nonfactor, while Morgan had a stronger first half than second.
Still, Ottumwa couldn’t get enough shots to fall as the game was shortened by two strong defensive performances.
“We hurt ourselves quite a bit tonight,” Hartz said. “They didn’t get on a roll because they got hot. They got on a roll because of our turnovers. We hoped to attack a little more in the second half, come out in the first four minutes like we did against Burlington.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “They aren’t ranked fourth for no reason.”
West grabbed an eight-point lead after a quarter, and hit clutch 3-pointers after making an extra pass against the Bulldogs’ aggressive zone.
Christian Barnes then hit a three from the key to put the Trojans up 15-4, but Ottumwa battled back. Kie Glosser and Adam Greiner both made threes, and then Trae Swartz hit an open three from the corner as part of a 13-2 run to tie the game.
However, Ottumwa spotted West seven in a row in the final 2 1/2 minutes and went into halftime down seven.
“We had it tied there and then we turned the ball over twice and got called on a foul on a last-second shot,” Hartz said. “We knew they would try to take Trae away, and they had the people to do that.”
Ottumwa closed within 26-21 on a layup by Gatlin Menninga three minutes into the second half before the game unraveled. Two of West’s steals during the spurt ended in three-point plays.
Nicholas Pepin scored 12 points to lead all scorers, while Morgan and Ben Vander Leest added 10 apiece. Swartz scored seven to lead the Bulldogs.
Despite the loss, Hartz believes his task of turning around the program is well underway. The Bulldogs will lose Drake Handling, Tayler Young, Quentin Bishop and Steven Langland; the quartet went through four coaches in four years.
“Never once did they complain,” Hartz said. “They are the foundation of the program, and they stuck it out. They came to practice every day.
“But people also need to get really excited for next year,” he said. “What we have coming back and coming up, it’s going to be really good. We can have a pretty special team at Ottumwa next year.”