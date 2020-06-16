ALBIA — It was almost exactly three years earlier that Jena Lawrence went toe to toe with the Fairfield Trojans.
And came up short in the end.
Three years later, Lawrence was back in a battle of area aces with the same foe from Jefferson County. Instead of Hailey Beard, who won that 1-0 decision at Fairfield in 2017, it was Allison Rebling that matched Albia’s five-year starting ace pitcher in a duel that ultimately was decided by a single run.
This time, however, Lawrence would be the one to come out on top. The senior hurler tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters, while driving in the only run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that plated Ellie Spurgin, giving sixth-ranked (3A) Albia a 1-0 win over No. 11 (4A) Fairfield on Tuesday.
“I think she’s a great pitcher. She held up throughout the game and she struck all of us out,” Lawrence said of Rebling, who allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out 11 Albia hitters. “She was great. She threw a little bit of a riseball-curve. That was kind of our weakness throughout the night.”
While Rebling gave up fewer hits and struck out more batters, the Trojan junior could not overcome three walks in the bottom of the sixth. After loading the bases with one out, Rebling faced Lawrence with the game on the line. Lawrence delivered with a deep fly ball to center, easily bringing the only run of the game home.
“At the end, we were a little more conscious with our pitch selection. All it takes are a couple of walks, a key bunt by Makenna (Ross) to move them around. That’s all it takes to produce runs.”
The 11th-ranked Trojans rolled into Monroe County fresh off a pair of impressive season-opening home wins over 12th-ranked Southeast Conference rival Washington. Rebling tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout in a 10-0 five-inning win in game one before an eight-run rally in the sixth inning of game two lifted Fairfield to a 14-6 victory, completing the sweep in the battle of 4A top 15 squads.
“Allison started out pitching well last year and suffered an injury to her finger that threw her off for 2/3 of last season,” Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. “She came on well at the end of last season. Outside of injury, I expect Allison to throw well this year. I’ve seen her throwing in the gym. Things obviously got cut short this spring (due to the coronavirus), but her dad (Al) is an assistant coach and a former pitcher. She was throwing during all that time people had off.”
Hannah Simpson homered and drove in five runs in the opening game before keying a rally in the second game against Washington on Monday. Down 4-0 in the third, Simpson singled home a run with two outs before following Coty Engle in to score on a rare two-run wild pitch.
Simpson was walked in each of her last three at-bats for the Trojans. The first walk in the fifth eventually led to the sophomore slugger scoring Fairfield’s go-ahead run in game two before drawing two more walks in the sixth, including a bases-loaded four-pitch walk that prevented Simpson from potentially ending the game with a walk-off grand slam.
On Tuesday, Simpson faced Lawrence three times including twice with runners on base. After grounding out to the middle infielders in her first two at-bats, Simpson stepped to the plate in the top of the sixth after Shay Drish reached on a close call at first base and made it to third base on a double to left by Coty Engle.
“It wouldn’t have been that hectic if the first girl had been called out at first base,” Lawrence said. “She was clearly out, but that’s besides the point. You can’t do anything about it once the call is made.”
Lawrence could have chosen to allow Simpson to walk down to first base, much as Rebling would do in the bottom of the sixth when Alex Beard came up. Instead, Albia’s all-state pitcher fired a 1-2 high riseball past the swing of Simpson, keeping Fairfield’s top run producer from even being able to put the ball in play with a chance to snap the scoreless tie.
“That was a little scary, but we had to produce runs anyway if we were going to win,” Lawrence said. “One run wasn’t going to kill us, but I didn’t really know how good (Simpson) is. I had a lot of people telling me that after the inning. I got her to ground out twice, so I wasn’t quite as worried. It did make me feel a lot better after I struck her out.”
Still, Fairfield had a chance to break the scoreless tie with two outs in the sixth. Jenna Norris popped a ball into shallow left field, requiring first-year starting shortstop Lauren Bayer to make a running overhead catch to keep the Trojans from scoring.
Bayer ultimately landed at the feet of Spurgin with the ball in her glove and the scoreless tie in tact. It was Bayer’s biggest play since taking over for Kennedy Schroeder, who was a key defensive presence for Albia in helping the Lady Dees qualify for the past three state softball tournaments.
“I’m not sure if Lauren dove or tripped, but I’m so glad she hung on to that ball,” Lawrence said of Bayer’s big catch. “I almost died when she fell down. I got the pop up I needed with two outs. It gave me a little mini-heart attack.
“Lauren Bayer is excellent. I’ll always miss Kennedy, but Lauren has definitely stepped up.”
Rebling, who struck out the side in each of the first two innings, suddenly struggled to find the strike zone in the sixth. Spurgin took the first three pitches out of the zone before drawing the first walk of the game. After missing on four of five pitches to Griffin, Rebling gave up the intentional walk to Beard setting the table for Lawrence to bring home the game’s only run.
“We played well enough to win 90 percent of the time,” Bradfield said. “When you’re playing a good team, you have to score. We didn’t get that part done.”
Fairfield (2-1, 2-0 SEC) returns home for a conference doubleheader against Keokuk on Thursday. Albia (2-0) is right back on the field Wednesday hosting Pleasantville before making a trip to Bloomfield on Thursday afternoon to face Davis County in South Central Conference action.