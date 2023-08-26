ALBIA — Luke Wynn was in fourth grade the last time the Blue Demons bested Centerville for the Battle of Highway 5 trophy.
He's a junior this year, and scored thrice Friday as Albia beat Centerville on the gridiron for the 32nd time in the rivalry's 114th game.
Albia won 21-13 Friday in the season's opener at Ironman Field. All but one Albia touchdown was scored in the fourth quarter, as teams for the most part traded plays and possession between the 20 yard lines.
Down by eight, the Centerville Big Reds were driving toward the red zone needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie with under a minute and a half to go. That's when Centerville's Landon McGrann attempted a pass to receiver Brandon Shinn. But Albia's Connor Fisher nabbed it, effectively ending the game.
Centerville was going for their eighth consecutive victory Friday. The series record now stands in their advantage overall at 74-32-8.
Albia scored on their opening possession after getting good field position on the opening kickoff return. Wynn ran it in to give the Blue Demons an early 7-0 advantage three minutes into the game.
Scoring action resumed in the fourth quarter with a fourth down play that resulted in a touchdown run by Wynn to put Albia ahead 14-0.
Centerville answered with 4:55 left in the quarter one-yard run by McGrann. The extra point was short, however, and Albia continued to lead 14-6.
Soon after, Wynn went on an 81-yard touchdown run with 3:12 left. Followed up by an extra point, they led Centerville 21-6.
Big Reds freshman Makoa Kaleponi hauled in a 40-yard reception from McGrann for a touchdown with 1:37 remaining. A point-after kick by Connor Stephens made the score 21-13.
A successful onside kick followed and Centerville had position again, but their chance to tie was stymied by Fisher's interception.
The Blue Demons tallied 198 rushing yards, led by Wynn who had 12 carries for 165 yards. Wynn also completed 6-of-11 passes for 80 yards, and threw just one interception to Centerville's Stephens. Conner Pickerell was his top target with two catches for a total of 40 yards. Helm led the team in tackles with 14.
Centerville's Landon McGrann in his first varsity start completed 14-of-21 passes with a touchdown and just one interception. His top target was Ryan Sinnott, who hauled in six passes for 70 yards.
Centerville logged 141 rushing yards, led by 78 yards from McGrann on 21 carries. Stephens had 14 carries for 48 yards. Brandon Shinn led the defense in tackles with six.
The game's start time was delayed an hour due to excessive heat in the area. At kickoff, the heat index was still 101 degrees according to the National Weather Service, but by the game's end had cooled to an 89-degree heat index.
Albia (1-0) will host Interstate 35 in another non-district bout next week, while Centerville (0-1) will host Davis County in the annual Pennant Game.
