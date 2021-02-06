ALBIA — With seven wrestlers punching tickets to next week's district meet, the Albia Blue Demon wrestlers won Saturday's sectional by 14 points.
The seven wrestlers advancing from the Blue Demons was a sectional-high, trailed only by Mid-Prairie that had five sectional champions and a runner-up.
Albia had three wrestlers win their weight class on Saturday, as did Centerville and Davis County.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was shut out from the top spot on the podium, but still sends four wrestlers on and took third place as a team on Saturday.
Albia's Carter Anderson (106 pounds), Brodie Conner (113), and Stephen Conley (152) won their respective brackets. Centerville's Nathanial Genobana (138), Matthew Lewis (145) and Lucas Henderson (170) all claimed victories, as well.
Davis County had three claim titles: Dawson Townsend (120), Deken Sorenson (126), and Taylor Huggins (132). The remaining five champions were from Mid-Prairie.
The district meet is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Pleasant, where the top two in each weight class will punch their ticket to the State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, scheduled for Feb. 18-20.
Class 2A Sectional
at Albia
Saturday, Feb. 6
Team scores — 1. Albia 199; 2. Mid-Prairie 185; 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 168; 4. Fairfield 153; 5. Centerville 142; 6. Davis County 129.
Final results
Top-two place winners advance to the district meet.
106 pounds — 1. Carter Anderson (Albia); 2. Kade Martin (Davis County); 3. Malachi Sexton (Mid-Prairie). 113 pounds — 1. Brodie Conner (Albia); 2. Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie); 3. Brogan West (Davis County); 4. Maddie Black (EBF). 120 pounds — 1. Dawson Townsend (Davis County); 2. Dawson Bonnett (Albia); 3. Caydn Hall (EBF); 4. Jacob Bland (Fairfield); 5. Dalton Miller (Mid-Prairie). 126 pounds — 1. Deken Sorensen (Davis County); 2. Logan Carter (Albia); 3. Tyler Schutt (EBF); 4. Brecken Courtright (Fairfield); 5. Noah Freeman (Mid-Prairie). 132 pounds — 1. Taylor Huggins (Davis County); 2. Justin Keller (Albia); 3. Zach Westercamp (Fairfield); 4. Nathan Curry (EBF). 138 pounds — 1. Nathanial Genobana (Centerville); 2. Cohyn Roach (Fairfield); 3. Levi VanDonsalaar (EBF); 4. Jayden Ball (Davis County); 5. Bode Thompson (Albia). 145 pounds — 1. Matthew Lewis (Centerville); 2. Payton Cline (Fairfield); 3. Eli Zanoni (Albia); 4. Alex Garman (EBF); 5. Evan Phillips (Mid-Prairie). 152 pounds — 1. Stephen Conley (Albia); 2. Logan Adam (Fairfield); 3. Austin Payne (Davis County); 4. Leland Henderson (Centerville); 5. Owen Trimpe (Mid-Prairie); 6. Cayne Hall (EBF). 160 pounds — 1. Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie); 2. Kyler Ricard (EBF); 3. Sam Hash (Centerville); 4. Lance Helm (Albia); 5. Blake Sobaski (Fairfield); 6. Matt Garmon (Davis County). 170 pounds — 1. Lucas Henderson (Centerville); 2. Blake Jager (EBF); 3. Devin Kimball (Albia); 4. Kaden Meader (Mid-Prairie); 5. Carter Moore (Fairfield). 182 pounds — 1. Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie); 2. Clayton Young (EBF); 3. Theodore Metcalf (Fairfield); 4. Ryan Messamaker (Centerville); 5. Joe Myers (Albia). 195 pounds — 1. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie); 2. Josh Oldfield (Centerville); 3. Seth Kargol (EBF); 4. Arya Patel (Fairfield); 5. Carter Kamerick (Albia). 220 pounds — 1. Josh Wallington (Mid-Prairie); 2. Paul Ballard (Albia); 3. Cesar Smithburg (Fairfield); 4. Cruize Flanders (Centerville). 285 pounds — 1. Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie); 2. Skyler Young (EBF); 3. Tarence Craig (Fairfield); 4. Nolyn Barger (Centerville).