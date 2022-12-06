The Albia wrestling team continued a decade of dominance at Pekin's Bill Rex Invitational on Saturday.
Five wrestlers, including unbeaten Lady Dee grappler Brianna Wolfer, claimed individual championships at the tournament with four more wrestlers finishing second in their respective weight classes. Brodie Conner picked up his 100th career win during the tournament, winning the 120-pound title with a victory in the finals over Moravia's Aiden Golston securing a 17-0 tech fall with 16 seconds left in the second period.
"It was a rather unusual week for us last week as we decided to get in a competition before the Pekin Tournament for the first time in my career as a coach here in Albia," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "It wasn't super easy, but the guys handled everything very well. Anytime you have two weigh-ins during the same week this early in the season, it will certainly tell you where your guys are from a commitment standpoint. They didn't miss a beat."
Conner Pickerell won the 120-pound title for Albia, clinching the championship by pinning North Mahaska's Joel DeJong in 1:50. Justin Keller picked up the title for the Blue Demons at 152 pounds, pinning North Mahaska's Peter Stout in 53 seconds while Paul Ballard improved to 5-0 on the season pinning Cardinal's Isaac Cox with nine seconds left in the first period of the heavyweight championship match.
"Although we were short two weight classes (106 and 132), we were able to maximize our team points fairly effectively," Wenger said. "As we rolled into the semifinals, we were able to qualify eight guys for the finals with five other wrestlers on the backside competing for third place. Ultimately, that is what allowed us to take home the team title."
Wolfer improved to 8-0 on the season for the Albia girls, winning a third consecutive tournament title with all eight wins on the season coming by fall. While Wolfer heads to the West Des Moines Valley girls invitational on Saturday, the Albia boys will head to Central Decatur to compete in the Dan Christensen Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.