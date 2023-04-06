Albia's Chance signs with Simpson

ALBIA — Drew Chance was part of four consecutive winning Albia boys basketball seasons.
Perhaps no season, however, meant more to Chance than his senior season. Entering the season as the only returning starter, expectations ranged from unknown to somewhat low for the Blue Demons.
Nine wins in the final 10 games, however, allowed Chance to finish his high school basketball career with a flourish. It also opened up the opportunities for Chance to continue playing basketball on the collegiate level.
Fresh off earning Class 2A second-team all-state honors after leading Albia to a 14-9 record this past season, Chance has signed his letter of intent to play basketball next season at Simpson College. The unanimous first-team all-South Central Conference standout will turn his attention squarely to the hardwood starting next year after finding success for Albia in multiple sports.
"I'm excited. I feel like I've been focusing on a different sport every single season the past four years," Chance said. "I'm really excited to see what I can do with my game and see how much I can improve. When I visited Simpson, I loved their environment and loved their culture."
Chance had offers initially from Central and Cornell College. Simpson showed interest in Chance somewhat late, spurred on by a successful senior season that included a conference-leading 23 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.
"I had a good year this year. I think that presented more opportunities," Chance said. "I hope I showed that I'm pretty good leader beyond just the numbers I put up. It's tough going out there with three different starting line-ups in four years. I've played with 15 different guys in starting line-ups and I've tried to get to know every single one of them to be able to help them get to their best potential."
Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer has coached both Chance and his older all-state brother Blake over the past six seasons. As an underclassman and teammate with his older brother over his first two seasons, Drew Chance played key roles in helping the Blue Demons win consecutive district titles twice finishing within one win of a state tournament berth.
As an upperclassman, Chance led Albia in scoring and rebounding as the Blue Demons were able to win four games late last season to secure a 12-11 winning record as a junior before guiding Albia back to a district final with four new starters in the line-up as a senior. Fittingly, in his final game as a Blue Demons at the Albia 'A' Gymnasium, Chance lifted his team into the district final by sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Mediapolis to clinch a 42-41 postseason win.
"Drew was so important because he was a connection of what we've done in the past with those substate final appearances and how we went about our business in practice and how we treated each other throughout those season," Archer said. "Leaning on his experience with those teams helped us kind of plan and move forward with things this season. Something as simple as when to watch film is something Drew played a big part in. He had a good pulse on the team all season. That was helpful."
Chance and Archer did get to spend one final weekend as player and coach just a couple weeks ago as part of the Southeast Iowa team that competed in the 2023 Pizza Ranch All-Star Games. With Archer on the coaching staff, Chance averaged 11 points in two games on Mar. 25 leading the Southeast boys to a third-place finish with a 121-98 win over the Northwest All-Stars in the consolation contest.
"It's something I've never gotten the chance to coach in. It's a really cool honor to be a part of that together," Archer said. "It's an experience we'll always remember."
