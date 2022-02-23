WATERLOO – Karen Ehret never seems satisfied with her play.
And yet, the Fairfield junior appears to find something to smile about even when things aren't going her way on the lanes.
Such was the case in Ehret's state tournament debut on Wednesday. There were times Ehret proved she could bowl with the best in the state, posting a 211 in the second of three preliminary games at Maple Lanes.
Unfortunately for Ehret, games of 116 and 148 prevented the Trojans' lone state bowling representative from advancing into bracket play. Ehret finished with a 475 three-game series, good for 25th place in the 2A state bowling tournament.
"I finally found my marks in that second or at least got close to one that I could hit a head pin and leave an easier spare," Ehret said. "I've just been struggling with my spare shooting for the past couple weeks. I still have a lot that I can gain from this experience. I still have the Pepsi state tournament. The biggest lesson I learned was that I just need to stop stressing myself out so much."
Ehret and Brock Alderson, two of the area's top bowlers, both represented their young high school bowling programs for the first time at state. Alderson showed no fear of the big stage at the 1A boys individual state tournament on Tuesday, finishing second overall with five consecutive 200-plus games.
Following a solid 227 in the opening game that put the S-K sophomore in the top five, Alderson rolled a 288 in the second game, vaulting into second place just eight pins behind Clarke sophomore Ashton Giza. Like Alderson, Giza narrowly missed out on a perfect game rolling a 299 in the second game of preliminary play on Tuesday.
Central DeWitt senior William Vanderbilt was able to overtake Alderson for the top seed heading into bracket play with a 289 in the third and final preliminary game, finishing with a three-game series score of 767. Alderson posted a 238 to secure the second seed, backing up his position with a 247-189 win over Charles City senior Cael Bohlen before rallying past Council Bluffs St. Albert senior Hayden Piskorski, rolling nine consecutive strikes to close out a 258-257 win in the 1A singles tournament semifinals including a perfect three-strike 10th frame to advance.
"The higher the competition level is, the higher you bowl," Alderson said. "You just have to keep throwing strikes. Being pushed like that just makes you concentrate that much more."
After rolling a 250-plus average through five state tournament games, Alderson could not find the same magic in the state championship match. St. Albert junior Adam Denny, who finished 41 pins behind Alderson in preliminary play, rolled to a 270-181 win in the final as Alderson collected a second-place medal in his first state bowling tournament.