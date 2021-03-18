OTTUMWA – There were not only talented seniors that had moved on from area high school girls basketball teams from the previous seasons, but many conference rivals of those area teams that returned plenty of experience.
Of course, those were just minor obstacles for all players and coaches heading into a season unlike any other. No one knew if the season would begin or when it would end as teams prepared to play just as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seemed poised to bring everything back to a screeching halt with cases on the rise across the state.
There were bumps in the road. The Fairfield Trojans couldn't start their season until early December as the school district was in the middle of going completely virtual for learning while trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Ottumwa Bulldogs got underway with practices in the preseason before having the first of two stoppages during the season due to potential COVID outbreaks.
In the end, every team ended their season on the court. There were some impressive highlights along the way with Centerville ending Knoxville's three-year reign as South Central Conference champions, Van Buren County's impressive 15-win campaign despite graduating four stellar seniors and the surprising run of the Moravia Mohawks to the Bluegrass Conference tournament title.
Five of the area's 12 area teams posted winning seasons, led by the three schools (Sigourney, Centerville, Van Buren County) that had players (Kaylee Weber, Claire Mathews, Isabel Manning) reach 1,000 career points this season. Sigourney led all area teams with 18 wins, winning the South Iowa Cedar League's east division title before falling in the regional semifinals for the second straight season, while Fairfield avenged two regular-season losses to Southeast Conference rival Fort Madison in the 4A regional semifinals before wrapping up an 11-9 season with a regional championship loss at third-ranked North Scott.
In the end, area teams combined to finish with 124 wins and 124 losses. While some of the All-Courier standouts will graduate, seven of the 10 selected players return next year including five juniors that will be senior leaders looking to guide area teams on a successful, and hopefully much-more normal, 2021-22 season.
The All-Courier girls basketball team:
Isabel Manning, Van Buren County, Sr.
The two-time All-Courier captain and two-time SEI Superconference South Division play of the year finished her high school career with a flourish, leading the entire state in scoring this season on the way to earning first-team all-state honors. The senior guard, described as 'unstoppable' by opposing coaches, relished her role in leading the Warriors to another successful season scoring 665 total points, averaging a state-best 30.2 points per game making a state-leading 255 total field goals on a state-high 581 field goals attempts, both leading to state-best averages of 11.6 made field goals on 26.4 field goal attempts per game. Manning was also the top rebounder in the SEI South, grabbing 11.9 boards a game leading a Van Buren County with four new starters to a 15-7 record.
Claire Mathews, Centerville, Sr.
Mathews, a third-team all-state selection for the Redettes in Class 3A, had an outstanding season leading Centerville to the program's first outright South Central Conference title while averaging 15.3 points per game. Mathews topped 1,000 career points this season, finishing second in the SCC in total points scored (291) and total field goals made (108) while finishing tied with teammate Kyla Moore making 50 percent of effective field goal percentage.
Kaylee Weber, Sigourney, Sr.
Weber became the third Sigourney player in the past four years to score her 1,000th career point, following in the footsteps of Megan Stuhr and Autumn Barthelman. Like both, Weber was unanimously selected to the South Iowa Cedar League first team, finishing fifth in 1A this season in both total scoring (467 points) and total rebounds (258) while posting the sixth-highest scoring average in 1A averaging 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Weber also collected a team-leading 20 total blocks.
Kerrigan Pope, Pekin, Jr.
Pope, a first-team all-Southeast Iowa Superconference north division selection, was a stabilizing force the Panthers in the post finishing third in total points (307) and rebounds (154) among all SEI north players. Pope led the SEI north in offensive rebounds, collecting 69 second chances for the Panthers and was second to Lone Tree's Kylee Sanders in field goals made (125) on the field goals attempted (267), earning first-team all-SEI north honors.
Danielle Breen, Fairfield, Jr.
The last area team to begin the girls high school basketball season was the last one to finish it thanks in large part to the play of Breen. The first-team All-Southeast Conference guard finished as the conference's fourth-leading scorer with 230 total points, fifth in scoring average at 11.5 points a game and was tied for third in the conference with 46 total assists.
Hannah Simpson, Fairfield, Jr.
While Breen spearheaded the attack on the perimeter for the Trojans, Simpson powered Fairfield to the regional finals in the post finishing second to fellow first-team all-conference Fort Madison standout Malarie Ross in effective field goal percentage (53.5 percent). Simpson was third in the Southeast in total rebounds (146), fourth in rebounding per-game average (7.4) and was the overall conference leader in field goal percentage, making 53.5 percent of shots all coming from inside the paint. If she didn't score from the field, Simpson could find her way to the line leading Fairfield with 110 total free throw attempts aided by grabbing the third-most offensive rebounds (56) in the conference.
Whitney Klyn, EBF, Soph.
Klyn was the lone underclassman selected to the South Central Conference's first team for good reason. Klyn was one of the conference's top all-around players, finishing in the top five of the SCC in total points (240), total assists (78), total steals (60) and total blocks (18). Klyn led EBF with 88 total field goals made on 252 attempts, both the fourth-highest totals among all SCC players this season and was the leader defensive rebounder for the Rockets with 100 boards grabbed to end opponent possessions.
Mickey Stephens, Centerville, Jr.
Don't expect the Redettes to lose too much of a step even with the graduation of Mathews next season. Stephens proved throughout the season to be a very capable leader on both ends of the court for the outright SCC champions, leading the conference with 97 total assists and 91 total steals. Stephens joined Mathews as an IGCA all-district and all-region honoree this season, finishing as the team's top free throw shooter making 71.2 percent of her shots from the line while finishing fourth in the SCC averaging 12.4 points per game.
Rachel George, Centerville, Soph.
Another reason the Redettes should be poised to make another run at the SCC title next season is the return of George, who showed versatility as one of the top rebounders in the conference as well as one of the top passers. George averaged 7.7 rebounds a game, second on the team only to older sister Claire, and was fifth in the SCC in assists averaging 2.9 a game. On the defensive end, George cemented her status as a first-team all-conference selection leading all players averaging 3.1 blocks a game.
Macy Hill, Davis County, Jr.
Hill earned first-team all-conference honors in the South Central Conference for the Mustangs, finishing as the fifth-leading scorer in the SCC averaging 12.2 points a game. Hill was second to Knoxville senior Maggie Wilkins in field goal attempts per game (15.7) and narrowly missed out on leading the SCC in 3-pointers made, finishing four short of Wilkins with 33 shots drained this season from beyond the arc.
Coach of the year
Nic Belloma, Centerville
Belloma led the Redettes to a historic season for the program, earning the first 5-on-5 SCC championship and first overall outright SCC title after sharing the only other SCC crown with Eddyville-Blakesburg in 2007. The Redettes were somewhat unbelievable unranked all season despite a program-best 13-0 start to the season, leading to a tough postseason draw that ultimately kept Centerville two wins short of a state tournament berth after a regional semifinal loss to ninth-ranked West Liberty. Still, despite the tough ending, Centerville ended Knoxville's bid at program history as the Panthers entered the season seeking a fourth consecutive SCC title with Wilkins, Marley McKay and Tara Uitermarkt all trying to win the conference title in all four years as high school basketball players.