NOTE: This is the third in a series of stories as high school coaches and officials prepare for the return of prep softball and baseball on June 1
OTTUMWA — For several weeks, uncertainty has surrounded everything from whether to leave the house to the return of athletic activities across the country.
In Iowa, someone had to go first. As it turns out, the state’s approval to move forward with summer high school baseball and softball may be watched closely by eyes across the country as the first state to sanction any high school team sport since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The question remains? Can high school activities return safely with a new school year on the horizon even with COVID-19 looming as an ever-present threat? The answer for Iowa’s upcoming high school baseball and softball season will likely go a long way in determining how many states proceed in possibly bringing kids back to the classroom or allowing kids back on the gridiron, volleyball court or cross-country course this fall.
“There’s a lot of things to sort through with how this is going to look from allowing people on to the grounds to what it’s going to look like on the field of play,” Pekin activities director Brent Blakely said. “At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for our kids. We want them to be able to experience all the opportunities that are available to them.”
There’s no question that the student athletes are excited to get back to the diamond. Some teams, including Albia’s baseball and softball squads, are planning on a ‘Midnight Madness’ style return as the Blue Demons and Lady Dees will hold their first practice one minute after the clock strikes Midnight, officially turning Sunday night, May 31, into Monday morning, June 1.
“I think it was the day after they announced we could play softball is when that first got brought up,” Albia co-head coach Jani Dorpinghaus said. “We took it to the players and they were excited to it. We’re only going to practice for an hour. We’ll take the field with a couple of drills. It’s an exciting way to get back on the field after two-and-a-half months away.
“Our kids are really excited for this season. They feel like they’ve got some unfinished business to take care of.”
Whether it’s one minute after midnight or early in the evening, Monday will be the first day of a very unique season. Coaches and administrators have spent the past two days receiving additional guidance from both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union with several questions being answered as teams prepare for a season unlike any other.
“We’re trying to strike a balance and keep things as simple as we can,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We don’t want to overreact to things, but we want to ensure everyone’s safety. There’s Nirvana somewhere in between there. Getting to that sweet spot is our goal.”
Per guidelines from the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health, coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible during practices. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.
The National Federation of High School’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends that workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
“We’re going to learn things as we go along, but I think once the practices get going, things will settle down a little bit and the really essential questions are going to come up,” Keating said.
After two weeks of practice, teams can open the 2020 season on June 15. More mitigation efforts are being required to help ensure player, coach and spectator safety during games:
• Signage must be posted prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
• Use of dugouts is permitted during games only.
• Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.
• Players must bring their own water or beverages to consume during and after games. No shared drinking fountains, water stations or coolers may be used.
• Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each game.
• Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices or games.
• Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to participate.
• Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans, who are encouraged to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
• Schools must also implement any other reasonable measures under the circumstances of each school to ensure social distancing of staff, students and community members as well as increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the IDPH.
• Fans must not attend if they have symptoms of illness.
• No concessions stands are permitted.
• Public health officials must be contacted if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.
“I know a word that hasn’t been very popular throughout this process has been patience,” Keating said. “I know a lot of coaches, including those outside of softball and baseball, are going to keep pressing. They want to work with their teams as well. We have to remember that trying to limit the contact is the goal here. We need to learn what this thing can do and what having two sports going will do the numbers, if anything.
“If we’re going to head into the fall, we better know what we’re looking at and what we need to get ready for. I think having baseball and softball back is going to help us prepare for that.”
It will be not only the most unique season of high school baseball and softball, but perhaps one of the most important ever with hope of proving that some sense of normality can return to everyday life after months of total uncertainty. There are still more questions than answers as coaches and players return to the diamond Monday.
For many, it’s the best kind of problem to have.
“It sure beats the alternative,” Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball head coach Thomas Hallgren said. “It’s exciting. It’s good stress, if you want to put it that way. We’ll find a way to get it done.”