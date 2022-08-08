OTTUMWA — One week after helping the clinch a third straight Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association series win for the Small School East all-stars, Sigourney senior Levi Crawford earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1A from the IAHSBCA.
Crawford, playing for his father and head coach Lee Crawford, scored the game-winning run in the ninth-inning of a pivotal 1-0 win for the Small School East squad against the Small School West all-stars last weekend at Roosevelt Field in Mason City. Fellow 1A first-team all-state selection Tyson Cota of Kee singled off 2A All-State captain Reese Moore to drive in the Sigourney second baseman, helping secure a win that would vault the Small School East that was guided by Lee Crawford this season to a 2-1 record in the four-team, three-day all-star series.
Levi Crawford was one of three Sigourney players selected to the IAHSBCA 1A All-State teams. Cade Molyneux, the state's seventh-leading hitter and first-team all-Southeast District selection, earned second-team all-state honors as an outfielder while Bo Schmidt was selected to the 1A all-state third team at first base after batting .438 with 38 runs driven in.
Davis County teammates Dawson Townsend and Caedyn Glosser earned all-state honors in Class 2A as third-team selections. Glosser, a .420 hitter batting from the lead-off spot for the Mustangs, was named a third-team all-state shortstop while Townsend was named 2A's all-state third-team catcher.
Cardinal senior Landon Becker joined Townsend and Glosser on the IAHSBCA All-State 2A third team. Becker was selected as a third-team all-state pitcher, joining Jesup sophomore Jack Miller and Central Lyon sophomore Reece VanderZee.
