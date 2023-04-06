Allar signs with Wartburg softball

OTTUMWA — It's going to be a historic season for the Ottumwa High School softball program this summer.
Ella Allar is hopes to make it a memorable one.
Before the senior infielder returns to the diamond to help guide the Bulldogs during the program's 50th season, Allar made it official last Friday that the next four years will feature college softball in her future. The all-conference second baseman signed her letter of intent to play softball at Wartburg College next season, becoming the fifth senior Ottumwa softball player to sign a college letter of intent.
"I always knew this senior class had a lot of talent, so I had a good feeling that a lot of them would get this opportunity," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "It's a good, hard-working group of seniors that are ready for the season. I know I'm ready. It can't come fast enough."
Allar was a unanimous all-CIML Metro conference selection after making every start for the Bulldogs at second base over the past two seasons. Last year, Allar scored a team-leading 43 runs while finishing second behind current William Penn freshman Amber Shotts in total hits, connecting on 48 including 10 doubles, a pair of triples and a home run during his junior campaign.
"It's really exciting to earn this opportunity," Allar said. "I'm glad to go somewhere that I'm really excited to go to and have a chance to make things happen."
Allar has been a staple of the starting line-up in each of Moore's first three seasons as head coach of the OHS softball program. Besides her abilities on the diamond, her leadership off the diamond has helped guide the Bulldogs to consecutive 24-win season and an overall record of 63-39 under Moore.
"I knew as soon as I got here that Ella was going somewhere. It was just up to her to decide where she was going," Moore said. "I'm excited to go watch her play and grow up."
Many of Allar's current and former teammates have moved on to play college softball at different levels. Ashlynn Sheets, who will be Ottumwa's senior ace pitcher this upcoming season, will be moving on to play at Indian Hills Community College next season while former Bulldog teammates Shotts and Ashton Brown are currently members of the William Penn Statesmen.
For Allar, getting the chance to play at a four-year NCAA program was part of what led the OHS senior to the northern Iowa college. Wartburg will compete in the Iowa Conference battling programs closer to home like Coe, Simpson and Central College during the course of the season battling for Division III national tournament berths over the next four seasons.
"I wanted to be part of a program from the beginning to see how things worked and kind of establish myself over time," Allar said. "I'm excited to get ready to go. I'm looking forward to a lot of the intensity to playing college softball. I asked their coaches how their practices were. It's going to take a lot of time and dedication, but it's something I'm looking forward to putting down. I'm also looking forward to meeting some new teammates and being part of a new team."
