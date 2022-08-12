KNOXVILLE — There may have been a baseball game going on Dyersville on Thursday night.
The case could be made, however, that the real field of dreams could found down in Knoxville.
Jacob Allen realized a dream by adding his name to the winner’s list at Knoxville Raceway during the second night of action at the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. The win was worth $12,000 to the Hanover, Pennsylvania resident, completing a sweep for the Shark Racing team after teammate Logan Schuchart's A-Main win on Wednesday night, while adding his name next to his father, Bobby Allen, as a Knoxville winner in 1990.
"I just really wanted to say that both Logan and I won on the prelim nights at the Knoxville Nationals this year," Allen said. "That special feeling and happiness of accomplishing something like this is something you can hang on for the rest of the year."
Allen shot by pole-sitter Zeb Wise to lead early in the 25-lap main event, ahead of Brad Sweet, Lynton Jeffrey and Austin McCarl. McCarl used the low side to get by Jeffrey for fourth on lap three.
Kyle Larson, who continued to be honored as the Knoxville Nationals defending champion prior to racing on Thursday, had to transfer through the B-Main. That race included a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Pleasantville native Tasker Phillips, who stunned everyone including himself in posting the fastest time in qualifying ultimately securing his own place in the 50-lap Knoxville Nationals feature race on Saturday night.
"This is as high as it gets as far as dreams go," Phillips said. "Halfway being able to consider yourself one of the 16 best sprint car drivers in the world for a day is all I've strived for since I started.
"It took some luck. I got a good draw in qualifying, but we've been running good all year. There have been some motor issues and some bonehead issues on my part. I hadn't been racing enough, but I've been focusing on racing the last two to three weeks. I trust my crew. They all know what they're doing. It felt good for it all to pay off for once."
Larson would not see Phillips again after edging the Pleasantville native to the finish line to place second in the B-Main. The defending Knoxville and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion dashed up through the field vaulting up to 10th by the sixth lap leaving over the half the field in his wake with 19 of 25 laps in the A-Main left to run.
"I really wanted to get to second in that B-Main to be able to line up on the outside in the feature," said Larson, who will line up sixth in Saturday's A-Main with a great chance at defending his Knoxville Nationals title. "Getting to line up on the outside was a big key. I'm happy with where I ended up. I didn't think I would get that far up in the A-Main after the heat races."
As was the case on Wednesday night for Schuchart, Allen would have to contend with a former Knoxville Nationals champion in the closing laps of his A-Main. Sweet passed Wise for second and started his pursuit of Allen on lap seven.
Carson Macedo entered the top five by lap eight, passing McCarl for fourth on lap 14 before driving past Wise for third two laps late. McCarl would work by Wise himself with seven laps to go and secure fourth, ultimately securing the pole for Saturday's A-Main race.
"I was a pretty long ways back when I got into third place," Macedo said. "I felt like my car was pretty solid in certain spots. I could run the top really well, but I couldn't really run the bottom like I wanted to or sweep to the middle. Those were a couple of things that you would need to do to swing by both of them."
Sweet reeled in Allen in traffic and passed him briefly on the 21st lap. Allen was back in front at the line, however and continued his pace.
"If my car was working better, I think I would have been able to make the pass and stay in front," Sweet said. "It's tough in lap traffic. It's easy to lose three seconds here. It's not easy to gain it. It only takes a couple straightaways or a couple of lap cars to take you off your line."
Macedo entered the battle late, but Allen was too strong ultimately racing across the line for his first Knoxville victory. Sweet held down second ahead of Macedo with high point-getter McCarl and hard-charging Larson rounding out the top five in the A-Main.
"It kind of feels like a weird Nationals with the points the way they are," Sweet said. "We're all locked in the A-Main. It's a 50-lap race to the title. We'll keep working on the car for sure."
Wise, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Kahne, Jeffrey and J.J. Hickle completed the top 10 in the A-Main. Phillips registered 15th in points, securing one of 20 spots in Saturday's 50-lap feature in a race that has meant so much to the Pleasantville farmer and his entire family.
"We're usually pretty busy farming throughout the year for as long as I can remember, but we've always taken these two weeks off for the Knoxville Nationals," Phillips said. "It's in our blood. Mom had me during the Knoxville Nationals. I'm pretty sure she left my older brother there to watch me at the hospital. I'm pretty sure she went to Saturday at the Nationals after she popped me out."
Dylan Cisney, Zach Hampton, Hhickle, Brian Brown and Jack Dover won heat races on Friday. Daryn Pittman won the B-main and Skylar Gee took the C-Main.
McCarl (477) edged Tyler Courtney (473) for the most points scored in qualifying for Saturday's feature races, earning to pole position in the 50-lap race to decide the 61st Knoxville Nationals champion. Donny Schatz, who finished second on Wednesday in the A-Main to Schuchart, will line-up alongside David Gravel after each driver finished with 469 points, dropping back from the first row to the second after ending the first night of the Knoxville Nationals tied for the points lead.
61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals
Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3), 15.407; 2. 11X, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (21), 15.419; 3. 27H, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (17), 15.427; 4. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (14), 15.443; 5. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (4), 15.452; 6. 5, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (18), 15.485; 7. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (35), 15.506; 8. 16, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (5), 15.529; 9. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (13), 15.550; 10. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (12), 15.552; 11. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (19), 15.623; 12. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (10), 15.646; 13. 25, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (27), 15.650; 14. 17S, Sammy Swindell, Lakeland, TN (29), 15.656; 15. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (6), 15.711; 16. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (30), 15.732; 17. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (8), 15.736; 18. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (32), 15.753; 19. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (2), 15.756; 20. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (31), 15.769; 21. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (28), 15.785; 22. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (20), 15.815; 23. 19W, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (25), 15.822; 24. 3TK, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (42), 15.830; 25. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (22), 15.837; 26. 49X, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (43), 15.840; 27. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 15.841; 28. 11T, TJ Stutts, Liverpool, PA (11), 15.845; 29. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (7), 15.855; 30. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI (37), 15.868; 31. 5C, Dylan Cisney, Port Royal, PA (26), 15.886; 32. 15M, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (1), 15.905; 33. 1, Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, PA (24), 15.911; 34. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (46), 15.919; 35. 20G, Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (16), 15.928; 36. 83T, Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (23), 15.929; 37. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (44), 16.009; 38. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (33), 16.048; 39. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (39), 16.048; 40. 53, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (41), 16.091; 41. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (15), 16.12; 42. 83JR, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (48), 16.158; 43. 14H, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (45), 16.202; 44. 6, Bill Rose, Plainfield, IN (36), 16.226; 45. 97, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (38), 16.299; 46. 12, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (34), 16.337; 47. 35K, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (49), 16.404; 48. 4W, Matt Wasmund, Jackson, MN (50), 16.537; 49. 97G, Alan Gilbertson, Kasson, MN (47), 16.677; 50. 6A, Adam Cruea, Troy, OH (9), NT
Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.3: 1. Dylan Cisney (2); 2. Jacob Allen (4); 3. Cale Thomas (3); 4. Carson Macedo (6) / 5. Tanner Carrick (1); 6. Tasker Phillips (8); 7. Carson McCarl (5); 8. Spencer Bayston (7) / 9. Skylar Gee (9); 10. Tyler Drueke (10)
Heat two (started), 10 Laps, 2:45.0: 1. Zach Hampton (1); 2. Kasey Kahne (3); 3. Zeb Wise (4); 4. Lynton Jeffrey (5) / 5. Matt Juhl (6); 6. Buddy Kofoid (8); 7. Kyle Larson (7); 8. Bobby Mincer (2) / 9. Chad Kemenah (9) DNS - 10. Kerry Madsen
Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.0: 1. JJ Hickle (6); 2. Logan Wagner (2); 3. Brad Sweet (5); 4. Chris Windom (4) / 5. Brooke Tatnell (7); 6. Daryn Pittman (8); 7. TJ Stutts (3); 8. Chris Martin (1) / 9. Josh Higday (9); 10. Matt Wasmund (10)
Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.7: 1. Brian Brown (1); 2. Tim Kaeding (4); 3. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2); 4. Tyler Courtney (8) / 5. Anthony Macri (7); 6. Kraig Kinser (3); 7. Harli White (5); 8. Sammy Swindell (6) / 9. Bill Rose (9); 10. Alan Gilbertson (10)
Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:47.9: 1. Jack Dover (1); 2. Noah Gass (2); 3. Bill Balog (3); 4. Austin McCarl (8) / 5. Rico Abreu (5); 6. Ryan Roberts (4); 7. Sye Lynch (7); 8. Thomas Kennedy (6) / 9. Greg Wilson (9); 10. Adam Cruea (10)
C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:50.3: 1. Skylar Gee (1); 2. Josh Higday (3); 3. Greg Wilson (5); 4. Chad Kemenah (7) / 5. Bill Rose (2); 6. Tyler Drueke (4); 7. Matt Wasmund (6); 8. Alan Gilbertson (8) DNS - 9. Kerry Madsen; 10. Adam Cruea
B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Daryn Pittman (3); 2. Kyle Larson (5); 3. Tasker Phillips (1); 4. Buddy Kofoid (2) / 5. Anthony Macri (7); 6. Sye Lynch (8); 7. Rico Abreu (14); 8. Sammy Swindell (10); 9. Harli White (13); 10. Matt Juhl (9); 11. Carson McCarl (12); 12. Chris Martin (20); 13. Thomas Kennedy (11); 14. Chad Kemenah (24); 15. Skylar Gee (21); 16. Josh Higday (22); 17. Tanner Carrick (19); 18. Ryan Roberts (15); 19. Greg Wilson (23); 20. Kraig Kinser (17); 21. Spencer Bayston (4); 22. TJ Stutts (16); 23. Bobby Mincer (18); 24. Brooke Tatnell (6)
A main (started), 25 Laps, 7:27.6: 1. Jacob Allen (2); 2. Brad Sweet (3); 3. Carson Macedo (6); 4. Austin McCarl (7); 5. Kyle Larson (22); 6. Zeb Wise (1); 7. Tyler Courtney (8); 8. Kasey Kahne (12); 9. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 10. JJ Hickle (5); 11. Tim Kaeding (10); 12. Daryn Pittman (21); 13. Chris Windom (9); 14. Dylan Cisney (14); 15. Brian Brown (19); 16. Buddy Kofoid (24); 17. Noah Gass (17); 18. Tasker Phillips (23); 19. Bill Balog (13); 20. Cale Thomas (11); 21. Zach Hampton (18); 22. Logan Wagner (15); 23. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (16); 24. Jack Dover (20). Lap Leader: Allen 1-25. Hard-charger: Larson.
Combined Point Totals
Drivers Locked into Saturday’s A
1 88 Austin McCarl 477
2 7BC Tyler Courtney 473
3 15 Donny Schatz 469
4 2 David Gravel 469
5 41 Carson Macedo 467
6 57 Kyle Larson 462
7 19 Brent Marks 462
8 27H Daryn Pittman 459
9 49 Brad Sweet 458
10 25 JJ Hickle 458
11 1A Jacob Allen 457
12 11M Parker Price-Miller 457
13 39 Justin Sanders 456
14 11X Buddy Kofoid 453
15 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 451
16 8 Aaron Reutzel 447
Drivers Locked into Saturday’s B
17 18 Gio Scelzi 445
18 1S Logan Schuchart 444
19 2K Lynton Jeffrey 443
20 26 Zeb Wise 442
21 83 James McFadden 441
22 13 Justin Peck 441
23 14J Cole Macedo 435
24 2KS Ian Madsen 434
25 9 Kasey Kahne 431
26 3TK Tim Kaeding 431
