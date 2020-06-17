OTTUMWA — It certainly was the most unique night of softball at Frank Huston Field.
It quickly became bewildering. By the end of the night, however, it felt very normal for the fifth-ranked (5A) Ottumwa Bulldogs.
Josie Lemonds drilled Ottumwa’s first home run of the season, a blast that seemed to bring the home dugout to life. That new life provided Lemonds with a second at-bat later in the fourth inning of game two as the Bulldogs exploded for eight runs to salvage a doubleheader sweep, earning a 14-2 victory in game two against Ankeny after dropping game one, 8-1, on Wednesday night.
“I’m glad we finally worked some of our kinks out and got back to playing Ottumwa softball,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “That home run really gave us the kick we needed. You could tell after that, Kaylee (Bix) came alive. Hannah (Huisinga) came alive. They really struggled.”
The win was the first of the season for the Bulldogs, making Moore just the second coach in Ottumwa softball program history to lead the team to a victory. Wednesday’s doubleheader was the 47th home opener for the program, but the first without Frank Huston serving as head coach.
“Frank stopped down at the field on Tuesday. He watched the live stream of the (West Des Moines) Valley games. He sat with me and kind of asked me if I noticed this or noticed that,” Moore said. “He’s a good help. It’s nice to hear from him. It’s nice to get that opinion.”
Lemonds finished the nightcap going 4-4, including a single in her second trip to the plate during the fourth inning. Ottumwa (1-3) never looked back after finally taking the lead for the first time all night as Bix, hitless in her first six at-bats, delivered a tiebreaking two-run double that put OHS up 4-2.
“Josie’s homer really got us amped up and ready to go,” Bix said. “We just kept hitting it. They kept making errors. It made us even more enthusiastic about things. We kind of hit a little run there as a team.”
Bix nearly hit for the cycle in the final three innings alone. After drilling a triple and scoring in the fifth, Bix clinched Ottumwa’s first win of 2020 with a three-run homer to left, clinching a run-rule victory.
“I hadn’t been hitting really very good, so I just needed to step up to the plate and focus on the ball,” Bix said. “We came together as a team much more than we did in the first game.”
Ankeny stunned the Bulldogs in the opener, scoring a pair of runs in the opening inning without a hit off Ottumwa senior ace pitcher Kacy Nickerson. The Hawkettes (3-1) created havoc against the Bulldog defense throughout the night, forcing Ottumwa into six fielding errors including four in the game one loss.
“They were really fast and they knew how to get the bunt down to make it hard on everyone to field it,” Lemonds said. “They were really quick. Once you got the ball in your hand, they were already on the base.”
Ankeny seemed to have things going their way even at the start of the pivotal fourth inning of game two. Marian Carter, who had five hits and scored four times for the Hawkettes in the two games, snared a line drive hit by Jordan Pauls for the opening out.
Lemonds then drilled a ball no player could catch. The first home run of the season was soon followed by a single from Amber Shotts, which was misplayed in center allowing Anne Guest to come all the way around from first base with the tying run.
Later in the fourth, Carter would be shaken up trying to make another diving catch on a liner hit by Huisinga, allowing Bix to score. Jillian Heaton, Pauls and Lemonds all followed with hits as the Bulldogs continued to build on their first and only lead of the night.
“It felt really good to contribute to something other than playing third base,” Lemonds said. “I just felt like I contributed to everyone getting started. I felt like I helped bring everyone together.”
Ottumwa will return to Huston Field on Monday night to host top-ranked (5A) Fort Dodge in another battle of state tournament hopefuls. Game one of the varsity doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.