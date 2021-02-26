OTTUMWA – Isaiah Cox is no stranger to high-pressure situations.
From competing at the state tournament for Ottumwa High School to competing at the NJCAA national tournament for Iowa Lakes Community College, Cox has faced some stiff opposition on the mat over the years. This past year, his first as a coach, might have produced some of most unique challenges anyone involved with the sport has faced.
Despite the challenges involved with a season held in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox's first season in charge of the Ottumwa Alpha Dogs will end in a familiar location. Despite all the obstacles, the Alpha Dogs will again be well represented at the Iowa AAU State Wrestling Tournament which continues throughout this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena with nine wrestlers competing in multiple weight classes.
"We've had to play at by ear at times this season, but it's taken a lot of hard work from everyone to get us here," Cox said. "I've got to thank all the parents, the kids and everyone that helped us out through this crazy season."
Cox was there on the opening nights of youth wrestling sign-ups. As a sign of what was to come, the sign-ups were held at the Ottumwa YMCA which has been the temporary home for the Alpha Dogs with the Ottumwa High School wrestling room off limits this year in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols.
At the time, there was plenty of uncertainty about the upcoming season. Everything from meets to practices were subject to change at any minute should there be a dramatic increase in the spread of the coronavirus around the state, including any possible spread within the community leading to a sudden shutdown in the season.
When it came to practices, mats were brought in and out of the Ottumwa YMCA throughout the season. Cox used the obstacles to his advantage as a way to teach the Ottumwa youth wrestlers how to overcome adversity.
"You just have to work with what you've got sometimes," Cox said. "Sometimes, you don't have the best equipment, but you still have to make the most with what you do have. You can't let not having something determine how successful you're going to be. It can't be a stopping point. Just because we couldn't wrestle in the (Ottumwa High School) wrestling room didn't mean we had to pack it in this season. We just had to find some place else to wrestle. That's what we did and we made it happen."
The Alpha Dogs brought home four sectional fifth-sixth grade champions from Washington High School earlier this month. Cohen Durst (86 pounds), Tayton Frueh (90 pounds), Gage Spurgeon (98 pounds) and Ethan Woods (138 pounds) all brought home championship medals and brackets while Brock Garcia (94 pounds) qualified for state as a runner-up along with seventh-eighth grade qualifiers Kayden Speas (70 pounds), Ashton 'Rabbit' Grace (95 pounds), Koby Chanthalavanh (120 pounds).
Dylan Forney qualified after finishing third in the seventh-eighth grade 215-portion of the tournament. All nine will wrestle during the Iowa State AAU tournament, which officially began on Friday while Beckham O'Brien and Carter Cruzen will represent the Alpha Dogs at the Super Pee Wee State Tournament Mar. 7-8, bringing the total number of state qualifiers within the program to 11 this season.
"It was a work in progress at first, but we've got it," Cox said. "I just want these kids to know that type of feeling to compete for championships. I let them know every day that I've been there and they can get there. Ottumwa can get there. They believe in themselves and they are starting to believe in the process. That's what it's all about. It's about getting these kids to believe."