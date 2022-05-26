OTTUMWA — Rain held off on Tuesday morning, allowing golfers in the Cedar Creek women's golf league to take part in a round of four-person alternate best-ball in cool and slightly windy conditions.
In Flight A, the team of Janice Zeller, Kim Ardueser, Deanne Fear and Kathy Jordan finished in first place. Kathy Courtney, Lora Sundquist, Kay Spieler and Julie Olson finished second.
Susie Wilson, Janet VanDenBerg, Ann Allison and Marilyn Stempel teamed up to finish first in Flight B. Joyce Witzenberg, Deb Carlson, Janet Vinyard and Cheryl Simplot placed second in the flight.
Ardueser and Courtney each had chip-ins during the round.