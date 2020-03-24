OTTUMWA — The upcoming American Legion baseball season for all teams in Iowa, including Ottumwa’s O.B. Nelson Post No. 3, has been cancelled.
The decision was made by the American Legion of Iowa Boys State Board of Directors, who met on Tuesday to discuss the direct impact the COVID-19 coronavirus would have on the upcoming session.
After careful consideration of the information available and the uncertain future as to the longevity of this pandemic, the board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Boys State Session and its correlative activities such as District Orientations.
The Iowa Boys State Board of Directors stated the decision to cancel was difficult, but the safety of all participants involved from delegates to counselors was of utmost priority.