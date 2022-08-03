OTTUMWA – Quintin Hull, Trey Hull and Moses Merrill knew what they were signing up for.
All three players signed up to play in multiple divisions of the fourth-annual Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament. Both Quintin and Trey Hull cruised into the 18-and-under division semifinals with 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal sweeps on Wednesday afternoon at Jon Kneen Courts while Merrill battled into a third set of his first round match against Alijah Jones, ultimately falling 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in one of the first matches to kick off the four-day tennis tournament.
The day was far from over as all three players returned to the court Wednesday night for opening-round matches in the adult division of the tournament. All told, 21 players took the court as part of 17 matches played deep into the night eager to track down a championship while showcasing the passion for tennis that Staggs, the late hall-of-fame Ottumwa tennis coach, would have been proud to see on display.
"The whole thing is exciting to me. Of the 21 people playing in this tournament, 18 of them are either current or former Ottumwa Bulldog players," tournament coordinator Mark Hanson said. "I think that's a real point of pride. They're not necessarily superstars. They just love the game of tennis and they want to keep playing. That's why you do it.
"You play tennis and you play sports for a lot of different reasons and the great things that can come out it, from the comradery of it to the hard work to get better at something or the discipline of keeping your cool in tough situations. There's a lot of things you can equate to life situations in the game of tennis. I think that's what athletics do for kids."
Trey and Quintin Hull are planning to be part of all four days of the Dan Staggs Tournament, returning on Saturday seeking to win the doubles championship after competing in three full days of singles tournament play. The twin brothers are a win away on Thursday from setting up a family feud, or sorts, for the 18-and-under championship on Friday.
Quintin Hull will face former 14-and-under champion Logan Storto on Thursday in one 18-and-under semifinal match while Trey Hull will face Jarrett Wellings in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. Wellings was able to complete a 6-2, 6-3 sweep of former 14-and-under finalist Fernando Guerrero, setting up a showdown with Hull in a battle of OHS doubles partners.
"This tournament kind of snuck up on me. I've only about a week to prepare after playing baseball for the past two months," Wellings said. "It's fun being out here. I'm looking forward to the challenge. Trey's a bit more conditioned than I am. It might be a little rough for me late in the sets, but it'll be fun. We both know how each other plays. It's going to be a fun match."
Both Trey and Quintin Hull will be continuing their summer-long trend of spending hours on the court by playing for two of the three divisions of the Dan Staggs Tournament. The brothers have played at multiple tournaments throughout the past few months since completing their senior seasons at Ottumwa in the spring and spent several more hours on the court as tennis camp counselors this past week.
"We played eight hours of tennis a day for six days straight," Trey Hull said of the camp. "We don't really get tired of playing tennis. We both have good cardio and we both love tennis. I'm used to playing two or three matches in a day, so I'm pretty conditioned for this."
Merrill, meanwhile, ran into another tough challenge later on Wednesday facing Ottumwa High School state singles' qualifier Toby Schmidt in the first round of the adult tournament. Despite a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Schmidt, Merrill will still get the chance to play plenty of matches on the consolation side of both brackets.
"I used to playing tennis for several hours at a time," Merrill said. "There's a lot I can learn from this tournament that will prepare me for the next two years of high school tennis."
The Hull brothers, Schmidt and Merrill were joined in the adult division of the Dan Staggs Tournament by several more familiar faces to the sport of tennis in the City of Bridges. Clayton Ferguson, Matt Nderi, Zach Shoemaker, Henry Bishop, Zarren Kirubakaran and defending champion Caleb Vasconez all competed deep into the evening as the Courier went to press.
"So many of these guys look forward to this tournament," Hanson said. "They get a chance to come back and play in front of friends and family. It's an honor to play for them, but they look at it as an honor to play in the Dan Staggs Tournament. All those guys remember him.
"It really is an Ode to Staggs. I think all these guys are back here for the right reasons. I'm just tickled to death that they're here."
Chris Storto earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kirubakaran in first-round action of the adult division while Kyle Nichelson won 6-0, 6-1 over Alejandro Chapula. Rodrigo Nagana won the day's longest match, bouncing back after losing a 7-4 tiebreaker in the opening-set tiebreaker to edge Ferguson 6-7, 6-3 and 6-3 in two-plus hour opening-round battle.
Due to the length of the opening-round match, Nagana will now face top-seeded Vasconez in a quarterfinal match on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Doubles play on Saturday is currently scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
