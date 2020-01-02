It all started the way Ottumwa High School girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg envisioned in his first go-round as a head coach.
Two solid home wins dictated by defense, good balanced scoring. Just a real good start to the season overall.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs will now have to find a bit of a reset for a tough close to the 2019 portion of the season.
Ottumwa, hoping to take advantage of a favorable November and December schedule, started 4-1 before back-to-back losses to a strong Waukee team, and a difficult loss to Des Moines North in the run-up to Christmas.
The Bulldogs have been bitten a little by injuries, as Kacy Nickerson sprained an ankle prior to the team’s Dec. 10 game against Fairfield, and was to miss three weeks; it was unfortunate timing, since Nickerson arguably had been shooting the ball as well as at any time in her career (36 percent from 3-point range), and was averaging 14 points per game to remain the team’s leading scorer.
In her absence, Kaylee Bix has stepped up her scoring to compliment Grace and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch on the wings.
“We always knew Kaylee could shoot the ball, but we didn’t know if she felt like that was her role,” VandenBerg said after the team’s win over Des Moines Hoover. “We knew she could always attack the rim, but we’ve spent a lot of time on her 3-point shot in the summer. She’s really stepped up for us because she’s very versatile.”
Defensively, Ottumwa has been sound for the most part, though it gave up 60 points in the second half to Waukee.
The schedule will remain competitive, Ottumwa is in the middle of the tough stretch of games away from home. The Bulldogs play four of six on the road to start January, with tough home games against Ankeny and Des Moines Roosevelt in that run. The Bulldogs will also host a top-10 Urbandale team in the next-to-last game of the season.
The CIML Metro is certainly still in play, with Roosevelt the only team without a loss in league play. The Bulldogs should be much better when Nickerson returns, and perhaps Ottumwa will make a push in the second half for a postseason home game.
A few questions as the girls basketball season heads into 2020:
Will anyone challenge Van Buren County?
Around here, probably not. The Warriors are ranked fourth in Class 2A for a reason, and have looked every bit the part. Coming off a historic volleyball season in which most of the same players were in the state tournament, they didn’t skip a beat to start the basketball season, often holding preseason practices after practices to prepare for the state volleyball tournament. The Warriors have few weaknesses, and seemingly everyone has improved their game over last year. They are clearly a cut above the field despite an overtime loss to North Linn, but ...
What about Pekin?
The Panthers are off to a great start after losing their leading scorers the last two years. Pekin (6-1) is coming off a loss to a solid Louisa-Muscatine team just before break, and the first of two matchups against Class 2A No. 13 Mediapolis this season is the first game in January. Pekin is a great defensive team, and that will keep it in most games. The Panthers play four of their next five games on the road, and have matchups with Sigourney and Fairfield in the second half. They may take a few losses before the season is done, but could be galvanized by them in February.
Is there anyone who is under the radar right now?
Both EBF (5-4) and Davis County (4-4) are hovering around .500, but are also learning on the fly with several new players to each rotation. EBF won four in a row before losing to Knoxville, while the Mustangs have settled things after losing three in a row. The key for both teams will be developing confidence and consistency. Fairfield (4-2) lost one of its games on a buzzer-beater and will face a red-hot Keokuk team, which plays excellent defense, in a game with big Southeast Conference implications right out of the gate this month. Class 1A 10th-ranked Sigourney (6-2) started quickly because of it’s stellar defense, but has struggled to find scoring beyond Megan Stuhr and Kaylee Weber, and is competing in a very loaded South Iowa Cedar League, with a game against No. 4 North Mahaska to start the January schedule.
Who has been the best player so far?
As great and dominating as 6-foot-3 post Taryn Scheuermann is, the answer would be her teammate, Isabel Manning. Manning has no real weakness in her game. She is a guard who has incredible speed and agility to jump into a play at any time. Plus, with the ability to post up on the block, she plays taller than she is. Arguably no one has taken her game as far in one year as Manning, who is shooting 53 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent overall, and leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game. But Van Buren County is better when both work in tandem, and their success is a huge reason for the Warriors’ 9-1 start.