Before the season started, Ottumwa High School boys basketball coach Neil Hartz was emphatic the Bulldogs’ offense would run through post Trae Swartz.
He wasn’t kidding.
Swartz has been one of the best players in Class 4A, with four games of at least 30 points so far, including a school-record 42-point performance against Des Moines North to wrap up the 2019 portion of the season.
But, maybe the biggest question is this: Will more victories coincide with Swartz’s big performances?
Hartz eyed a 5-2 start to the season, and it could have been that. However, the Bulldogs squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against Des Moines Hoover on a night Swartz scored 32 points. Despite Swartz’s record-setting game, they fell to North 69-66 and had a look at a 3-pointer to force overtime.
Instead, the Bulldogs are middling at 3-4. Swartz has been everything Hartz envisioned (26.3 points per game to lead 4A), and guard Joe Hammer is second in 4A in assists with 36. Still, Ottumwa needs more consistent scoring to go with its exciting brand of basketball; the next seven leading scorers on the team are averaging 26.7 points combined.
For the most part, Ottumwa has played great defense. It’s allowed more than 60 points only twice, and the Bulldogs have been in every game they’ve played, including a 20-point loss to Waukee, which didn’t get out of hand until late in the second half.
Still, Hartz has said his team needs to “figure out how to win games,” and the second half of the season could be the Bulldogs’ best basketball yet. There are some big games ahead, including a CIML crossover matchup with Ankeny Jan. 7, and a visit later in the month from Oskaloosa, which may not have 7-foot Iowa State recruit Xavier Foster, who was diagnosed with mononucleosis in December..
Also, the 2020 schedule is home-heavy, and the Bulldogs have been strong at Evans Middle School so far. Ottumwa has all the ingredients to right itself with an upper-tier finish in the CIML Metro and vie for a coveted home game in the substate tournament.
A few questions as the boys basketball season heads into 2020:
Who has been the biggest surprise to date?
Considering the team lost everyone and sits a game below .500, EBF has been better than expected. The Rockets are 3-4, but took Knoxville to the wire despite trailing by 24 going into the fourth quarter, and lost to Oskaloosa (without Xavier Foster) by two to end 2019. EBF had won the last two South Central Conference titles by going undefeated each season, and Knoxville and Albia appear to be in line to battle for it this year. Still, something should be said for the Rockets, who have had to break in a new lineup and are now seeing the results of developing experience.
Which team has been the best so far?
Albia. The Blue Demons entered this season loaded with their top four scorers back and are still on the young side. Albia is 6-0 with all the wins by double digits. The Blue Demons also have three players shooting better than 50 percent from the floor, so they are a difficult matchup. Back-to-back games against Washington (nonconference) and Knoxville in early January could reveal where the Blue Demons stand as both those teams are off to strong starts.
Any teams under the radar?
Pekin is quietly putting together a solid season for coach John Swanson. The Panthers are 5-2 and are still rolling offensively despite losing two battle-tested guards to graduation. This is a deeper and quicker team that hopes to push for the SEI Superconference North Division crown, but there will be some tests in the second half of the season if they are to make that run.
Who has been the best player?
Swartz, and it’s not particularly close. He’s excelled in most games this season, and the argument can be made that Ottumwa would have fewer wins if not for his production. He’s seen a variety of defenses early in the season, and beaten almost all of them. The Bulldogs have played seven games and he’s scored over 30 points in four of them. However, he’ll likely have to keep up his torrid pace if secondary scoring continues to be an issue in 2020.