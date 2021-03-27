ALBIA – Albia high school hosted a co-ed track meet on Friday night to open the outdoor season for the area.
The meet featured Albia, Centerville, Clarke, Moravia, Pekin, and Twin Cedars on the girls side. Albia, Clarke, Moravia, Pekin and Twin Cedars competed on the boys side.
While no team scores were recorded, Pekin showed they will be in full force for the 2021 edition of the track season for both the girls and the boys squads.
Kerrigin Pope was a double winner for the Lady Panthers of Pekin as she captured the shot (33-9) and discus (107-3) titles. Lauren Derscheid of Pekin was edged out of the 3,000 meter run by Twin Cedar's Rylee Dunkin, but would come back in the 1,500 meter run to edge Dunkin to capture the title in that event.
Audrey Farris claimed first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:47. Sarah Eubanks won the 400 meter run in a time of 1:02.
The Pekin girls also captured first in multiple relays including the 4x800 (Audrey Farris, Lauren Streigleder, Mia Clark, Lilly Farris) in a time of 11:27, the 800 sprint medley (Mackenzie Dahlstrom, Cate Roth, Sophie Wittrock, Eubanks) in a time of 1:57, the 4x200 (Dahlstrom, Sabrina Reneker, Lilly Reneker, Wittrock) in 1:55, the distance medley (Emma Phillips, Alex Parsons Lily Farris) in a time of 4:58 and the 4x400 (Eubanks, Sabrina Reneker, Lilly Reneker, Wittrock) in a time of 4:31.
Albia captured three runner-up finishes in the girls events. Emma Martin placed second in the 400-meter dash in 1:02. Danica Workman placed second in both the 100-meter dash (13.78) and 200 meter (29.08) dashes.
"For my first year as the Albia girls coach, I couldn't be happier with what I saw," Albia head girls track and field coach Darren Hill said. "Danica and Allison (Major) are incredible senior leaders."
Pekin senior Brady Millikin captured two events for the Panthers, winnning the 3,200 meters in 10:34 and the 1,600 meters in 5:01. Claiming individual wins for the Panthers were Brayden Sobaski in the 200 meters (24.12), Zach Wise in the 400 meter dash (55.15), and Justice Kurkbride in the long jump (18-2).
The Pekin boys also claimed first place in the 4x800 (Wise, Deklan Hampton, Sven Dahlstrom, Jaedon Wolver) in 9:27, the 4x200 (Chandler Shull, Wover, MIllikin, Sobaski) in 1:39, the 4x100 (Mason Juhl, Michael Jones, Cade Parmenter, Kirkbride) in 49.9 seconds and the 4x400 (Wise, Dahlstrom, Hampton, Millikin) in 3:44.
The Albia boys claimed three individual event titles. C.J. Ratliff won the 400 meter hurdles in 59.41 seconds, Carter Anderson finished first in the 110 meter hurdles in 17.27 and Logan Stalzer took home the 100 meter dash title in 11.72 seconds.
Chance Hamilton from Moravia claimed the title in the 800 meter dash in 2:14. The Mohawk boys also garnered wins in the 800 sprint medley (Brett Cormeny, Tanner Cormeny, Jackson McDanel, Hamilton) in 1:41 and the distance medley (Tanner Cormeny, Riley Hawkins, McDanel, Carson Brown) in 4:05.