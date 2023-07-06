OTTUMWA — Over 160 golfers teed it up on Tuesday, taking part in the Fourth of July four-person scramble tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Brandon Elenbaas, Dan Flanery, Levi Woolums and Kevin Small brought home the top overall score of the tournament, firing a round of 60 to win the championship flight by one stroke. Jesse Hopkins, Tim Blood, Bryan and Jeffrey McDaniel finished second with a round of 61, winning a card-off over the team of Doug Sloan, Mike Richards, Don Kerby and Don Zimmerman.
The winning team in the first flight was also decided on a card-off. Drake Bittner, Dylan Webster, Cory Ridgway and Alec Maas finished first in the flight taking the card-off over the team of Rick Swartz, Trae Swartz, Mitch Chance and Blake Chance after both teams posted rounds of 66 while Erik Gabel, Daniel Goodvin, Lane and Quaid Edwards posted a round of 67 to finish third in the flight.
Seven teams finished with rounds of 70 for the top score posted in the second flight, requiring card-offs to determine the top three places. Nick Rutledge, A.J. Clark, Roger Wrenn and Fred Long finished first in the flight while Gary Click, Josh Arnett, Quint Willis and Holden Turner finished second with Jason Skaggs, Jeff Hopkins, Tyler and Bill McClure finishing third.
Card-offs determined the three teams that posted rounds of 73 for the top score in the third flight. Codie Amason, Kerry Counterman, Sadie and DeWayne Cook finished first in the flight with Brenda Jensen, Lois Jeffries, Sherry Jones and Marla Houser finishing second. Bud Guyette, Tony Shendenhelm, Mike Thomas and Dylan Ehrenhard finished third.
In addition to the team awards, five golfers earned flag prizes for having the closest shots to the pin on five different holes. Dylan Ehrenhard was closest the pin on the third hole, Hank Plona was closest to the pin on the fourth, Doug Sloan was closest the pin on the eighth, Bob Witt was closest the pin on the 13th and Kevin Small was closest to the pin on the 15th.
Entries are being accepted or the 2023 Greater Ottumwa Golf City Championship, being held Aug. 5-6. Entrants must reside in Wapello County or have a current season golf pass at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
