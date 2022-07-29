RIVERSIDE – As Cale Leonard was finishing his round, Jeff Collett was just getting his round started.
Matthew Walker had just walked off the course after posting a one-over par round of 73. Steven Langland was just stepping up the tee on the ninth hole with Greg Wilson watching on and Marcus Giltner just a couple holes back.
No, this wasn't the scene on any typical day at either Cedar Creek Golf Course or the Ottumwa Country Club. Some of the best golfers in Wapello County joined many others from around southern Iowa in testing themselves against top competition from around the country as the 89th Iowa Open got underway Friday at Blue Top Ridge in the shadow of Riverside Resort and Casino. Leonard, Langland and Giltner all teed it up as amateurs in the tournament trying to follow in the foosteps of players like Bob Moreland, a staple of Ottumwa golf for several decades who won multiple Iowa Open titles, and Walker who is looking to win his second title after taking the 2019 Iowa Open championship in a sudden-death playoff.
“Ottumwa has had a great history in this tournament. Bob won it three or four times. I thought it was big for Matthew to have won it recently,” said Wilson, the owner of Cedar Creek Golf Course and caddy in the tournament for Langland. “This is quite a big golf course. Probably too big for me. I just enjoyed walking it and helping Steven out.”
Walker's bid for a second Iowa Open title began on Friday with an opening round 73, leaving the two-time Ottumwa High School state champion at one-over par in tie for 47th place. Kurtis Luedtke fired a seven-under-par round of 65 with eight birdies during the round including six on the opening 10 holes of the course and an impressive eagle on the par-5 12th hole, taking a one-shot lead into Saturday's second round. The tournament concludes with third-round play on Sunday.
Walker wasn't the only former OHS state champion in the field. Leonard, making his Iowa Open debut, struggled on the back nine ultimately finishing with six bogeys during the opening round including three in the final five holes to finish with a 76 (+4), leaving Leonard tied for 77th-place 11 shots back of the lead in need of a good round on Saturday just to make the cut for Sunday's final round.
“I just didn't do much very well” Leonard said. “I putted really bad. It's hard to score if you can't get the ball in the hole.”
The Iowa Open is the latest major tournament for Leonard this summer. Coming off his Class 4A boys state golf individual championship earned this past fall for Ottumwa with his freshman season at Drake University on the horizon, Leonard has tested himself against some of the best players in the country posting top-10 finishes at the legendary Pinehurst course in North Carolina at the National High School Golf Invitational tournament before finishing in the top five at the Iowa Amateur last month.
“I've been playing with a bunch of good players all summer. I tried just to treat this like any other tournament,” Leonard said. “It's been a summer filled with good competition on tough courses. Fortunately, I've been playing pretty well. It's been fun. It's all preparing me to get ready for college.”
Just ahead of Leonard on the leaderboard is Batavia native Marcus Giltner, who has been a familiar name at the top of championship flights throughout the summer in tournaments out at Cedar Creek. Coming off an attempt to qualify for the U.S. Amateur tournament, Giltner finished his first round at his first Iowa in a tie for 68th place with a three-over-par 75 that included an early triple bogey due to a lost ball but ended with a par save after reaching the green out of a tough bunker lie on the ninth hole.
“I also had a couple three putts, but I struck the ball a little better. When the wind picked up later in the round, I think that helped me a little bit,” Giltner said. “It's quite a tournament. It's pretty tough out there. I had a little luck on that final hole. It was fun. It's great competition. It's unreal how good some of these guys are.”
Langland also lost a ball early in his round, coming home with an opening-round 86 (+12). Despite Friday's tough day at Blue Top Ridge, Langland talked about the progress he's made as a golfer working with Wilson over the past three years.
“It's great to have Greg's expertise with me. It's helped my game a lot,” Langland said. “Consistency with my irons has been the biggest thing he's helped me with. Just trying to eliminate the moving parts.
“It's been a night-and-day difference in how much Steven's game has improved,” Wilson added. “Everyone in golf has their off days. By in large, he's made significant improvement since we started working together.”
Collett, playing in the Iowa Senior Open, put himself in the mix for a title once again after winning the IGA Senior Match Play title earlier this summer and battling last weekend all the way to the final hole with eventual winner Nate Smith for the Greater Ottumwa City Golf championship. Collett matched E.A. Tischler as the only golfers in the 16-player division to finish under par with one-under rounds of 71, sharing the lead with the native of Munster, Indiana heading into Saturday's second round.
Fairfield native Bill Corrick finished in a tie for 14th in the Iowa Senior Open tournament after posting an 11-over-par opening-round on 83 on Friday. Darin Fisher finished his opening round of the 89th Iowa Open at one-under-par, giving the Albia native a share of 28th place with a score of 71.
Other area golfers competing in the Iowa Open men's division include Sigourney native Dustin Haines, who is tied for 93rd after an opening-round 79 (+7) while Fairfield native Nathan Elseman posted a nine-over-par round of 81. Pella state medalist Will Simpson leads all amateur players in the field, posting a three-under-par round of 69 to share 15th place heading into Saturday while Burlington state medalist Nate Spear matched Walker with a one-over-par 73 after beginning his day sharing a conversation with Leonard, his longtime friend and future Drake teammate.
“I saw Matthew and Steven before the round and got to talk a little bit with them wishing them luck with their rounds,” Leonard said. “We just went out there and tried to play our own games.”
