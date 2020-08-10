OTTUMWA — Centerville junior Brady Kauzlarich was one of three Big Red players to be selected to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches' Association 2020 All-State team. Kauzlarich earned first-team all-state honors, joining Marion junior Gage Framck, ADM junior Tate Stine-Smith and Dubuque Wahlert sophomore Tommy Specht as the four outfielders selected to the Class 3A's first team.
Merrick Mathews was named a second-team utility selection in 3A after leading the Big Reds with five pitching wins. Mathews made seven pitching appearances, striking out 25 batters while posting a staff-low 2.36 ERA.
McCain Oden was named a third-team all-state third baseman. In his senior season of Centerville baseball, Oden led the Big Reds with eight doubles and 32 total bases.
Kauzlarich finished with a team-leading 25 hits and 23 runs scored, posting a team-leading .455 batting average and .559 on-base percentage. Kauzlarich made a team-leading seven pitching starts and pitched in a team-leading eight games, going 3-1 over 30.1 innings while striking out 37 batters.
Other All-SCC standouts earned all-state honors in Class 2A from the Iowa Baseball Coaches' Association. Eddyville-Blakebsurg-Fremont outfielders Kalen Walker (second team) and Jared McCrea (third team joined Davis County junior outfielder Clay Collier (second team) in earning all-state honors.
Walker was also selected a first-team all-conference and all-district outfielder after pacing the Rockets at the top of the order. The former all-state track sprinter dashed around the bases, finishing second in the entire state with 33 stolen bases in 34 attempts and leading the SCC champion Rockets with 24 runs scored.
McCrea, meanwhile, earned a first-team utility selection on the all-conference team after going 3-1 on the mound with a team-leading five pitching starts, eight pitching appearances and 34 strikeouts over 31 innings. At the plate, the EBF junior collected a team-leading 28 hits and drove in a team-best 18 runs batting right behind Walker throughout the season.
Collier was also honored as a first-team all-district and all-conference outfielder after leading the Mustangs (5-8) with 17 hits and 15 runs scored.
In Class 1A, Pekin senior Kennan Winn was named a second-team all-state first baseman. Sigourney teammates Josh Mohr (third-team shortstop) and Cade Molyneux (second-team outfielder) were also named to the IAHSBCA's 1A all-state squad.
Winn was named the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division’s player of the year after leading the Panthers to an 8-2 record and the outright conference title. Winn had all four home runs for Pekin, while leading the Panthers with 17 runs driven in, 16 runs scored, a .591 on-base percentage and a pair of pitching wins.
Mohr led Sigourney with a .522 batting average and was one of the top players in the state at reaching base, finishing with a .676 on-base percentage. Besides collecting a team-leading 24 hits, including nine doubles, Mohr drew 15 walks and was hit seven times by pitches.
Molyneux drove in 27 runs to lead the Savages while hammering a pair of home runs during the season. Sigourney finished with a winning 10-6 record after opening with three losses in the first four games.