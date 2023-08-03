OTTUMWA — Jackson Manning earned a first-team all-state selection from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association after leading the Van Buren County Warriors to the Class 2A state baseball tournament. Manning was one joined on the IAHSBCA's 2A all-state first team by Davis County junior Nolan Cremer, who was one of four outfielders named to the squad.
Manning earned first-team all-state utility honors after hitting .517 on the season heading into the state tournament with 60 runs driven in at the plate and a 1.40 ERA on the mound. Cremer, meanwhile, led Davis County and the entire South Central Conference with a .473 batting average.
Ottumwa teammates Tucker Long and Javen Rominger were named to the Class 4A All-State team by the IAHSBCA. Long earned second-team all-state honors after posting a team-best and Iowa Alliance south division-best 66 hits, a .512 batting average, a .551 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, 43 runs driven in at the plate and 55 strikeouts on the mound for the 29-win Bulldogs.
Rominger earned third-team all-state honors for Ottumwa. The junior outfielder led OHS with conference-best 19 doubles and 48 runs scored.
Lucas Fett joined Manning as an all-state selection from Van Buren County, earning third-team honors for the Warriors. Centerville junior Brandon Shinn also earned third-team all-state honors for the Big Reds.
Sigourney sophomore pitcher Caden Clarahan, coming off a 7-1 season on the mound for the Savages, earned Class 1A third-team all-state honors from the IAHSBCA district honors after being selected as one of three first-team All-South Iowa Cedar League pitchers. Shane Helmick earned third-team all-state honors for the Mohawks at catcher.
