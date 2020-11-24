OTTUMWA — Sam Sieren, Brady Duwa and Zach Smithart were among five members of the Sigourney-Keota football team to earn all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association on Monday.
Sieren, Duwa and Smithart all were named first-team all-state in Class 1A by the IPSWA. Players from eight different schools earned all-state honors including eight players from the four area schools in 1A.
Ottumwa senior Jesus Jaime was also named to the Class 4A all-state third team. Jaime was selected as an all-state punter after finishing third in 4A in average yards per punt, finishing with 42.3-yard average on 20 punts, including a 54-yard average on four punts against Ames in the home and regular-season finale for the Bulldogs back on Oct. 9.
Jaime was one of five Ottumwa players that earned honorable mention all-district honors from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League's Iowa conference. Senior running back Andy Palma, sophomore defensive back Tanner Schark, freshman defensive lineman John Hardin and senior linebacker Zach Ross were also all-district honorable mention selections from the Bulldogs.
Senior tight end Trae Swartz and senior running back Kie Glosser were first-team all-district selections from Ottumwa. Second-team all-district selections for OHS included senior offensive lineman Rion Slack and senior wide receiver Colton McKinnon.
Sieren earned first-team all-state honors at running back after leading S-K's rushing attack during a 10-1 season that ended with a trip to the Class 1A state semifinals. The Cobra senior racked up the second-most rushing yards in 1A with 1,706 and led all of 1A with 25 rushing touchdowns, including 13 scores in four postseason games.
Duwa was one of four first-team 1A all-state defensive backs selected after leading the Cobras with five interceptions for 82 return yards and four return touchdowns. The senior collected 507 yards and five touchdowns rushing, a team-leading 324 yards and seven touchdowns receiving, a team-best two fumble recoveries and 650 total return yards on kickoff and punt returns.
Smithart was one of six lineman named first-team in Class 1A. The S-K junior helped open doors for the Cobras, who racked up 3,489 total rushing yards, the fourth-most in the entire state and the most of any 1A team.
S-K senior Wyatt Sieren was one of three area players named to the Class 1A all-state second team, joining Cardinal junior wide receiver Griffin Greiner and Pekin senior offensive lineman Cael Lyle. Cobras senior offensive lineman Brayden Moffit was joined on the 1A all-state third team by Van Buren County senior punter Treyton Bainbridge.
Centerville senior offensive lineman Brady Clark and Davis County junior receiver Caedyn Glosser on the Class 2A all state third team. Fairfield sophomore tight end Max Weaton earned Class 3A third-team all state honors.