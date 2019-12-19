ALBIA — The Albia High School wrestling team won two of three duals in a home quadrangular with Davis County, Centerville and Chariton Thursday at Albia High School.
The Blue Demons defeated Chariton 54-30 and Davis County 48-27, but lost to Centerville 48-28.
In the dual with Chariton, the Blue Demons won eight of nine matches — all six-point victories — to jump out to a 48-6 lead. Only nine matches were contest, but Albia scored pins from Brodie Connor (113 pounds), Logan Carter (126), Barrett Bonnett (152), Gage Oddo (160), Stephen Conley (170) and Carter Anderson (106).
Five consecutive six-point wins in the middle weights helped Albia get past Davis County. The Blue Demons received pins by Michael Thomas (138), Eli Zanoni (145) and Bonnett and Conley during that run. However, Anderson narrowly avoided an upset at 106. He built a 4-1 lead, only to surrender a reversal in the second and get called for a stalling warning in the third before holding on 4-3.
The Mustangs received wins from Taylor Huggins (120), Marcus Elam (132), Caden Hill (182), Clayton Garmon (220) and Dalton Main (285).
The early weights propelled Centerville past Albia. The Big Reds built a 21-12 lead through 138 pounds, then closed with 24 consecutive points.
Davis County beat Chariton 52-25 as an early flurry of pins and forfeits helped the Mustangs' cause. Townsend and Jayden Ball got a couple pins, then the Mustangs earned their next four wins by forfeit.
Centerville defeated the Mustangs 39-33, again taking a big lead in the early weights. Davis County closed with three wins in four matches, but its rally came up just short.
Rockets earn wins at Knoxville
KNOXVILLE — EBF rolled past Central Decatur, Clarke/Murray and Knoxville in a quadrangular in Knoxville.
The Rockets defeated Central Decatur 55-21 as they won five of six matches in the middle of the dual to get the win. Sage Walker (182), Conner Reed (220), Skyler Young (285) and Tyler Schutt (106) all earned pins as the Rockets took a 39-12 advantage.
EBF then defeated Clarke/Murray 64-12 as just six matches were wrestled. The Rockets earned mat wins at 106, 126, 195, 220 and heavyweight.
Knoxville gave EBF all it wanted, as the Rockets needed wins by Reed and Young in the final two matches for the 47-32 win. Twice, the Panthers got within three points (30-27 and 36-33), but couldn't get the win to tip the dual.
Grayhounds topple Trojans
FAIRFIELD — Burlington won five of the last six matches to overcome a six-point deficit and beat Fairfield 42-27 in a Southeast Conference dual meet.
The Trojans started well, getting pins by Jonah Cooper (120) and Peyton Cline (152) to take a 21-15 lead.
However, Burlington responded with two pins and a forfeit on its way to the win.
Pekin splits road duals
KEOSAUQUA — The Panthers beat Van Buren County 48-24 but lost to Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 50-21 in a SEI Superconference double dual.
Against Van Buren County, Pekin received wins by Ryan Doud (195), Mason Juhl (220) and Kaden Pollock (285) to overcome an early deficit, then finished with wins by Michael Jones (138), Logan Lauderman (145) and Cael Baker (152).
Columbus/W-MU built an early 21-9 lead, then blew open the dual with five straight victories to win going away. The Panthers' lone wins came from Cole Earnest (160) and Juhl, whose third-period takedown of Seth Schurr was just enough in a 3-2 win.
Van Buren County lost to Columbus/W-MU 72-6, with Darrin Coffman's pin at 106 the lone win for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 4 Van Buren Country 66, New London 28
NEW LONDON - Taryn Scheuermann scored 25 points while grabbing six rebounds and adding a pair of blocks to her career state record total as the Warriors maintained a perfect Southeast Iowa Superconference South record heading into the holiday break.
Isabel Manning matched Scheuermann with six rebounds while scoring 21 points and collecting three assists. Chloe Davidson added 12 for the fourth-ranked Warriors.
No. 1 Montezuma 67, No. 7 Sigourney 35
MONTEZUMA — University of Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering scored a game-high 23 points, and the Bravettes overcame a first-half deficit to defeat the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League battle of Class 1A ranked teams.
Sigourney (6-2, 5-1 SICL) led 18-13 in the second quarter, but committed 27 turnovers in the contest and was outscored 38-11 in the second half.
Megan Stuhr led the Savages with 15 points, while Kaylee Weber had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Lee 66, Cardinal 35
DONNELLSON — Central Lee's Mya Merschman set a school record with 41 points, and was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line in handing the Comets a SEI Superconference South Division loss.
Central Lee led 27-6 after a quarter and was never threatened by the Comets (2-6, 0-5 division).
Fairfield 74, Burlington 36
FAIRFIELD - The Trojans scored 49 points in the first half, turning the first Southeast Conference match-up between the teams into a rout early.
Fairfield (4-2, 3-0 Southeast) will host Keokuk in a conference clash to kick off the new year on Friday, Jan. 3.
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Pekin 36
MUSCATINE - Despite a career-high 15 points from Erika Coleman, the Panthers could not take an unbeaten record into the holiday break. Louisa-Muscatine scored 20 points in the third quarter, bouncing back after suffering a conference loss to Mediapolis on Tuesday.
Pekin (6-1, 6-1) will host Mediapolis in an SEIEC North showdown on Friday, Jan. 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 60, Central Lee 50
DONNELLSON — Landon Becker scored 19 points while Griffin Greiner added 17 as the Comets secured a second straight win heading into the holiday break with an impressive SEISC South road victory over the Hawks.
Greiner scored 20 points and had five assists this past Saturday as Cardinal rolled to a 75-38 non-conference win at home over Melcher-Dallas. Dawson Lewis added 15 points while Becker scored 13 in the second win of the season for the Comets.
Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 SEI South) is off until Friday, Jan. 3. The Comets will host Danville in a conference clash following the holidays.
Burlington 48, Fairfield 35
BURLINGTON - Drew Martin scored a team-high 12 points for the Trojans in the first Southeast Conference boys basketball clash with the Grayhounds.
Max Weaton added 11 points for Fairfield (1-5, 1-2 Southeast). The Trojans return to the floor on Friday, Jan. 3, at home against Keokuk.
Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 43
MUSCATINE - Kennan Winn scored 13 points to help the Panthers bounce back in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action after a late loss Thursday to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Brady Millikin added eight points, eight assists and four steals as the Panthers went on a 26-6 run to end the first half to open a 39-20 halftime lead.
Pekin (5-2, 5-1 SEI North) returns from the holiday break to host conference rival Mediapolis on Friday, Jan. 3.