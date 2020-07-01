EDDYVILLE — Jared McCrea came within one out of tossing a complete game no-hitter for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
McCrea handed the ball off to Thane Alexander, who recorded the final out to clinch an 8-0 victory over Williamsburg. The Rockets improved to 9-4 on the season hours after leading they will be hosting potential district semifinal and final contests later this month at Ron Welsch Field.
McCrea struck out eight batters over 6 2/3 innings, walking six batters in the win. Austin Johnson paced the EBF offense, going 2-4 with a first-inning home run. The Rockets opened things up in the fifth, scoring six runs in the inning.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a funk with our timing offensively lately. That fifth inning felt good to string a few hits and runs together,” EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. “Jared wasn’t super sharp with his command, but his stuff is so good he was still able to keep the Raiders off balance.
“Unfortunately, he ran out of pitches to see if he could finish it on his own.”
Sigourney 14, English Valleys 11NORTH ENGLISH — Payton Schauf snapped an early 4-4 tie with a solo home run that would give the Savages the lead for good, clinching the South Iowa Cedar League’s east division title for the second straight year.
Cade Molyneux doubled and drove in six runs, capping a seven-run rally in the fifth with a grand slam that put Sigourney ahead 13-4. Brock Halleran struck out Raif Axmear looking after English Valleys scored four times in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate before clinching the win for the Savages (6-4, 4-4 SICL) by forcing Gage Gibson into a groundout back to the mound.
No. 8 (3A) Centerville 12, Knoxville 2CENTERVILLE — Kolby Micetich doubled in two runs to help the Big Reds score four times in the first inning for the second straight night.
McCain Oden added three hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring once in the South Central Conference victory. Kayden Kauzlarich had a double while going 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kade Mosley doubled and scored three times for Centerville (6-1, 2-1 SCC) before closing out the game on the mound. Merrick Matthews earned the win for the Big Reds, pitching five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two hits and two walks to the Panthers.
Moravia 13, Murray 3MURRAY — Gage Hanes went 3-3 at the plate with a double, two RBI and a run scored for the Mohawks.
Will Martin added two hits, an RBI and scored three times for Moravia. Bryce Kaster added two hits, including a double, two RBI and a run scored as the Mohawks (4-6, 4-2 Bluegrass) bounced back in Bluegrass Conference play.
PREP SOFTBALL
Knoxville 2, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Ashlyn Finarty worked around eight hits and two walks, pitching a complete-game shutout for the Panthers in a tense South Central Conference contest against the Redettes.
Reilly Finarty singled and scored in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Brittany Bacorn before Emma Dunkin doubled and scored in the third for Knoxville’s two runs. The Panthers threw out Claire Mathews in the bottom of the third trying to score on a two-out single by Alyssa McElvain, erasing the best chance of the night for Centerville to score a run
Centerville (6-3, 2-3 SCC) stranded 10 base runners. The Redettes put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a pair of walks before Mathews, the potential winning run, popped out to third to end the contest.