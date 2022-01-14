BLOOMFIELD — Putnam County appeared on the way to returning to Missouri with a perfect record in tact.
Dalton Reeves, however, had other ideas. The 1,000-point scorer poured in 28 points to rally the Mustangs from a 13-point deficit to upend Davis County, 72-67 in overtime, handing Putnam County its first loss in 13 games.
Caedyn Glosser added 18 for Davis County in the non-conference, intra-state battle. Landon Wood led Putnam County with 27 points.
Davis County (6-6) is scheduled to host Van Buren County on Saturday, weather permitting.
Sigourney 64, Columbus Junction 32
COLUMBUS — Three players reached double figures in scoring for the Savages, led by a 14-point effort from Ethan Shifflett in a non-conference win over the Wildcats.
Sigourney (8-7) will be back in South Iowa Cedar League action at Iowa Valley on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis County 58, Putnam County 29
BLOOMFIELD — Macy Hill led the Mustangs with 17 points as an early 11-0 run helped Davis County put away a non-conference win over the Midgets.
Davis County (9-5) hosts Van Buren County on Saturday, weather permitting.
Moulton-Udell 34, Moravia 13
MOULTON — Adriana Howard's 16-point, 10-rebound double-double lifted the Eagles to a win in the latest chapter of Appanoose County's two Bluegrass Conference rivals.
Abbie Probasco added 11 points, seven rebounds and a game-high seven assists for the Eagles. Kaylen Robinson led Moravia with five points while Alexa Bedford added four points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Mohawks.
Moravia (1-12, 1-6 Bluegrass) traveled to Wayne for non-conference action on Thursday, falling 56-24 behind a 17-point effort from Clara O'Brien. M-U (4-9, 3-5 Bluegrass) will host Melcher-Dallas on Monday.
No. 7 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 56, Cardinal 24
ELDON — Megan Harrell's solid floor game lifted the seventh-ranked Nikes to their 12th straight win this season. Harrell scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and dished out a game-best five assists.
Nicoa McClure led Cardinal with seven points. Kinsey Hissem added six points while Emma Becker scored four points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and collected a team-leading three assists.
Cardinal (3-10, 1-9 SEI south) hosts New London on Tuesday. Friday's scheduled games at Holy Trinity has been postponed until Jan. 24.
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Pekin 30
PEKIN — Bradie Buffington racked up a double-double for the Wolves, scoring 15 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (3-8, 3-6 SEI north) will make up a conference doubleheader at home with Lone Tree that was originally postponed last week. Friday's scheduled games with Mediapolis have been postponed until Feb. 7.
Sigourney 44, BGM 10
BROOKLYN — The Savages shut out the Bears in the opening quarter and never looked back in the South Iowa Cedar League triumph.
Sigourney (8-7, 5-5 SICL) moved over .500 for the first time this season on Thursday with a 44-27 non-conference win at Columbus. After having Friday's South Iowa Cedar League contest with North Mahaska postponed on Friday, Sigourney will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Iowa Valley.
Central Lee 46, Van Buren County 31
KEOSAUQUA — Ivy Davidson produced a double-double with a team-leading 10 points and game-high 12 rebounds for the Warriors in a tough Southeast Iowa Superconference loss to the Hawks.
Van Buren County (2-9, 1-4 SEI south) heads to Davis County on Saturday, weather permitting. The Warriors had their contest with seventh-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday postponed to a later date.