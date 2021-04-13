FORT MADISON — Emma Becker picked up three wins for the Comets, taking wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as the long jump lifting Cardinal to the Class B team championship at the 46th Annual Timm Lamb Pen City Relays.
Cardinal beat out Central Lee with 143 points, 40 more than the Hawks. Van Buren County finished fourth with 66 points.
Brinlee Ostrander scored a win for Cardinal in the 400 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:09.52. Alexia McClure won the 800-meter run, finishing the one-mile race in 2:41.96.
Araceli Zaragoza-Tapetillo scored a pair of distance wins for the Comets, taking first in both the 1,500-meter run in 6:06.15 and the 3,000-meter run in 13:15.97. Allisyn Cloke won the discus throw for the Comets, reaching 89 feet and four inches.
Ella Jirak won the high jump for Van Buren County, crossing the bar at four feet and 10 inches. Bree Kirkhart, Isabel Manning, Kadence Nusbaum and Faith Neeley led the Warriors to a win in the 4x200 relay in 2:00.25 with Kirkhart, Manning and Neeley joining Emma Cochenour winning the 4x800 relay in 11:29.35.
In Class A, Fairfield finished third with 100 points. Maddie Jones picked up a win for the Trojans in the Class A 800 meters, posting the top half-mile time of the meet in 2:37.14 before joining Carley Seeley, Makenzie Kraemer and Addison Ferrel in securing the Class A 4x800 relay win for the Trojans in 11:07.47.
Anna Dunlap, Kelsey Pacha, Brynley Allison and Maya Lane picked up the shuttle hurdle relay win for Fairfield, crossing the finish line in 1:09.38. Kiya Robertson, Coty Engle, Danielle Breen and Mallory Lyon won the sprint medley relay for the Trojans, finishing first in 1:59.7.
Panthers dominated Creek Classic Relays
AMANA — The Pekin girls track and field team racked up a meet-best 210.5 points, winning the Class B team title at the Creek Classic Relays.
The Panthers finished first in the sprint medley (1:56.53), distance medley (4:48.06), 4x200 (1:55.62), 4x400 (4:23.31) and 4x800 (10:58.69) relay races. Kerrigan Pope picked up a pair of wins in the field, sweeping the titles in both the shot put (36-9.5) and the discus (116-8) throws.
Lauren Derscheid edged freshman teammate Lauren Steigleder in the 1,500 meter run, finishing first in 5:33.99 as Pekin produced a 1-2 finish in the race. Derscheid beat out BGM senior Hannah Gus by almost 40 seconds in the 3,000 meters, winning the longest race of the night in 12:02.76.
Sarah Eubanks scored the win in the 400 meter dash for Pekin, winning the quarter-mile race in 1:02.38. Lily Fariss beat out Mia Clark for the 800-meter title, finishing the half-mile run in 2:44.8 as part of another 1-2 finish for the Panthers.
Sabrina Reneker picked up a win for Pekin in 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:13.4.
BOYS GOLF
Blue Demons win in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Zach Jones led the Albia boys golf team to a triangular win at Davis County, finishing as the meet medalist with a round of 40 at the Bloomfield Country Club.
"I'm happy to see Zach win a meet this season," Albia head boys golf coach Landen Hermsen said "He has put in a ton of time the past two years working on his golf game."
For the third straight meet, Tein Thiravong finished second shooting a 41 today. Landen Simpson continued to play solid golf this season and shot a 43. The last score for the Blue Demons was Connor Fisher, shooting a 45.
"The Bloomfield Country Club can be a difficult course, especially if you have never played there before," Hermsen said. "The golf course has very large old trees and probably the smallest greens that we play on all year. Playing this golf course puts a premium on your short game."
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield Maharishi 8, Davis County 1
BLOOMFIELD — The Pioneers rolled through the singles matches with lopsided wins, except for Romil Patel’s 10-8 win over Clayton McFarland in the No. 1 singles match.
William Nguyen pitched his tent in the middle of the court for Maharishi (2-1), earning a tough 10-5 win over Syrus Benge in the No. 6 singles match. Benge and Cayter Wuthvich came back to secure Davis County's lone win, earning a 6-2 victory in the No. 3 doubles match for the 0-3 Mustangs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 9, Mount Pleasant 0
FAIRFIELD — Tess Paton, Nellie Higdon and Lauren Kraemer all secured sweeps in singles play for the Trojans, who secured their second shutout of the season against a Southeast Conference opponent.
Olivia Jones added an 8-1 win over Jenny Dykstra in the No. 6 singles match while Sydney Wells picked up an 8-2 win in the No. 5 singles match against Melanie Olivas. Abby Schaefer won the closest singles match, taking an 8-4 decision over Gisela Fajardo.
Hidgon and Kraemer swept Maggie Fitzpatrick and Morelia Elias-Sixtos in the No. 2 doubles match for the Trojans, who improved to 4-0 overall in duals this season. Paton and Schaefer won 8-1 in the top doubles match against Walls and Fajardo while Wells and Jones won 8-1 over Olivas and Malena Yocum in the No. 3 doubles match.
Fairfield Maharishi 6, Centerville 3
FAIRFIELD — Lily Fenton outlasted Jessica King in an 8-7 singles match that required a decisive 8-6 tiebreaker in the top singles match before edging King and Abbie Probasco, 8-6, to earn the No. 1 doubles win with Ishita Mukadam in two pivotal matches for the Pioneers.
"An athletic, senior-laden Centerville squad challenged our young team," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "I'm proud our girls raised their level of play."
Sara Valls and Evelyn Dingalso posted singles wins for the 2-0 Pioneers. In doubles play, Valls and Bella Castle rallied for an 8-4 win in the No. 3 doubles match winning the final seven games.
"I love how Sara and Evelyn battled back," Eyre said. "They never gave up."
Riley Hawk and Zoie Sconzo picked up wins in singles play for Centerville (1-2) with a pair of close wins. Sofia Genobana teamed up with Hawk to secure an 8-4 win in the No. 2 doubles match for the Redettes.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairfield 6, Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — Xavier Kapijimpanga's hat trick lifted the Trojans to a Southeast Conference win over the Grayhounds.
Kapijimpanga added two assists in the win. Carter Stark and Blake Jarmosco each found the back of the net for the Trojans (2-0) while Kyle Schubick collected five sets minding the net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Burlington 3, Fairfield 1
FAIRFIELD — Lilian Buie's early goal for the Trojans (0-1) was countered by a hat trick from Kevyn Siefken, lifting Burlington to a Southeast Conference win.