NORTH NEWTON, KS — The seventh-ranked Indian Hills men's track and field team made quite a statement Saturday, finishing first out of 18 teams with 88 points at the Loren Reusser Invitational, hosted by Bethel College.
The 4x400 quartet of Justin Walden, Damoy Allen, Nathan Simons, and Winfield crossed the tape at 3:10.76, nearly four seconds ahead of the previous IHCC record for the event, and finished over six seconds ahead of the field in North Newton. The unit's clocking places them currently as the fourth fastest 4x400 in the entire NJCAA.
Short sprint specialist Aurel Tchanbi continues to blister the track in his freshman campaign as he darted to the second fastest 100 meter time in IHCC history, trailing only Kenny Bednarek. Hurdle specialist Chris Hudnall also nestled himself into the second all-time IHCC slot in a pair events as he ran 14.94 seconds in the 110 meter event and grinded out a 56.23 time in the 400 meter hurdles.
Isiah Thomas, Ashton Sanders and Kalen Walker all joined Winfield as NJCAA National Meet qualifiers in the 200 Saturday. Thomas also saw a major drop in her personal best running a 21.15 when his previous best performance was 21.79. The quartet of 200 qualifiers brings the total Warriors to make the NJCAA qualifying mark to six.
The 20th-ranked Indian Hills women took home third place at the Reusser Invitational, hosted by Bethel College of Kansas. The Warrior women set a handful of school records and several notable performances in addition to taking home bronze in the field of 16 squads.
Sophomore Kylar Brown set the IHCC school record in the 200 with a run of 24.69 seconds, which shattered the 25.18 mark set by freshman Kahliyah Anderson. Undaunted, Anderson reclaimed her record right back a minute later when the Texas product topped Brown with a 24.62 second effort. The two Warriors finished third and fourth in the event, respectively.
In addition to Anderson's school record effort in the 200, the freshman sensation also set the IHCC all-time mark in the 100 meters, sprinting to a time of 12.21 second, good enough for third at the event.
Peyton Steva reset the 100 meter hurdles school record she claimed the week prior with a mark of 15.44 seconds, which was good enough for runner-up honors. IHCC jumps specialist Ciara Corley had another solid day taking runner up in the long jump with a leap of 5.09 meters and set the school record in the triple jump with an effort of 11.12 meters.
The Warrior women punctuated their efforts at the Reusser Invitational with a final performance in the 4x400 relay which set the school record, running 3:54.04. The foursome of Aimaya Drummond, Destiny Lottie, Temira Goods and Anderson had already hit the NJCAA qualifying mark during the indoor season.
Indian Hills will be back on the track this weekend in Wichita, Kansas as the Warriors compete in the Wichita State Open on Saturday, April 10 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.
COLLEGE GOLF
IHCC, Sale finish second at Mussatto Invite
MACOMB, ILL — Fourth-ranked (NJCAA) Indian Hills finished second to the University of Indianapolis at the 48th annual Beu Mussatto Invitational. The Warriors, winners of the tournament in 2018 and 2019, posted a three-round total of 869 (+5) finishing 17 shots out of first place.
Sophomore Antoine Sale continued to sizzle this spring as the Warrior standout took runner-up medalist honors. Sale carded back-back four-under par 68s in rounds two and three to go along with an uncharacteristic two-over par 74 in round one to end up with a three-round total of 210 (-6), trailing only Oliver Mast of Indianapolis by a single stroke.
IHCC will travel for the third consecutive weekend as the Warriors head to West Oklahoma City's Lincoln Park Golf Club to take part in Oklahoma City University's U.C. Ferguson Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Trojan girls win Fairfield Relays
FAIRFIELD — Anna Dunlap and Kelsey Pacha posted two of the fastest times in the history of the Fairfield girls track and field program, highlighting a winning night for the Trojans in the Fairfield Relays.
Dunlap posted the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, winning the race in 15.92 seconds. Pacha posted the third-fastest time in the race, finishing second to Dunlap after crossing the finish line in 16.45 seconds.
Maddie Jones and Addison Ferrel added a 1-2 finish in the 800-meter run for Fairfield with Jones winning the race in 2:36.77. Carley Seeley added a distance win for the Trojans in the 3,000-meter run, beating Fort Madison freshman Paetyn Wiegand by almost 19 seconds in a time of 12:18.27.
Fairfield picked up four relay wins, finishing first in the 4x200 (1:57.18), the 4x800 (11:11.12), the shuttle hurdle (1:13.9) and the sprint medley (1:56.35) relay races. The Trojans scored 114 points, beating out Oskaloosa by 11.
Rockets finish second at Lynnville-Sully Relays
SULLY — Brooke Shafer picked up three individual wins, including a pair of victories on the track, before anchoring the Rockets to a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay that nearly lifted EBF to a team title. The Rockets ultimately finished two points shy of Lynnville-Sully in the Hawks' home Co-Ed Relays with 157 points.
Aliya Wagamon led off the 4x400 relay for the Rockets, which won the race in the 4:30.4. Wagamon was also a part of EBF's winning 4x200 relay run of 1:59.27 after finishing first in the high jump, leaping over the bar at a height of four feet and 10 inches.
Shafer scored a win in the long jump, reaching 15 feet and two inches, while finishing first in both the 100 (17.71) and 400 (1:13.25) hurdle races. Lizzy Van Utrecht added a victory in the 400-meter dash for EBF, finishing the quarter-mile race in 1:03.48.
The Sigourney girls scored 63 points, finishing sixth in the Lynnville-Sully Relays, led by a runner-up finish from Kaylee Weber in the shot put with a throw of 33-7. The Sigourney boys also finished sixth in team points, scoring 76.
Mason Moore scoring wins for the Savages in both the 1,600 (4:58.44) and 3,200 (11:06.01) meter runs. Gavin Sereg added a victory for the Sigourney boys in the high jump, reaching 5-10.
VBC girls finish fourth at WACO Relays
WAYLAND — Isabel Manning and Faith Neeley posted a 1-2 finish for Van Buren County in the 800-meter run with Manning winning the half-mile race in 2:36, helping the Warrior girls finish fourth with 85 total points in the WACO Relays.
Ella Jirak added a victory for the Warriors in the high jump, crossing the bar at four feet and eight inches. Van Buren County also scored a pair of relay wins, taking the distance medley in 4:55.61 and the 4x800 relay in 11:30.36.
BOYS GOLF
Blue Demons win season-opening quad
SULLY — The Albia boys golf team opened the season by finishing first in a quadrangular meet hosted by Lynnville-Sully.
The Blue Demons posted a season-opening team total of 170, beating out PCM by eight strokes at the Diamond Trail Golf Club. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished fourth in the quadrangular, posting a total of 225.
Albia (3-0) will look to topple two more South Central Conference rivals on Monday at the Bloomfield Country Club on Monday, golfing in a triangular with Chariton and Davis County. EBF (0-3) will face the Blue Demons again the following Tuesday competing at the Albia Invitational starting at 1:30 p.m.
Trojans topple Keokuk, Fort Madison
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield boys golf team opened the season winning a Southeast Conference triangular at home.
The Trojans posted a season-opening score of 164, led by meet medalist Max Weaton's round of 37 that included one birdie and five pars. Keokuk finished second in the triangular with a team score of 198 while Fort Madison finished third, posting a 218.
Sam Weaton made four pars for Fairfield, finishing with a 40. Evan Haines shot 43, edging out Trojan teammate Jeremy Crile by a single shot.
Fairfield (2-0, 2-0 Southeast) will take part in the Albia Invitational on Tuesday.
Keota edges Sigourney at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX — Luke Hammen's runner-up round of 43 helped lift Keota past Sigourney for a triangular win at Colfax-Mingo. The Savages opened the season posting a team score of 192, five shots behind Keota for first place and 25 shots ahead of the hosting Tigerhawks.
Sigourney (1-1) hosts HLV and English Valleys a South Iowa Cedar League triangular on Monday. Action at the Sigourney Golf and Country Club at 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Redettes win home quad
CENTERVILLE — Emma Zintz edged Centerville teammate Brynn Bailey by two shots for the medalist honors as the Redettes rolled to another winning day on their home course.
Centerville posted a round of 200, improving by 20 shots from the team's season-opening quadrangular held on the same Appanoose Country Club course seven days earlier. Davis County finished second in the quadrangular, edging Wayne by a single stroke with a team score of 230 led by Ella Porter's round of 51.
Moravia finished fourth with a team score of 243. Reagan Dowdy led the Mohawks with a round of 56.
Centerville (4-0, 2-0 SCC) will host their own eight-team tournament on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Davis County (2-1, 0-1 SCC) and Moravia (0-3) will be a part of the tournament.
Lady Dees open season at Chariton
CHARITON — Ella Zaputil battled for top individual honors in the season-opening triangular meet for the Albia girls golf team at Chariton. Zaputil posted a 56 against the Chargers and Oskaloosa, ultimately finishing second individually falling just one shot short of Chariton senior Tenley Williams for meet medalist honors.
Albia finished the triangular with a team score of 290. Emma Bradley added a round of 69 for the Lady Dees while Lucy Hassinen edged teammate Elianna Pedersen by a shot for Albia's third-best score with a round of 77.
Chariton won the triangular with a team score of 256. Oskaloosa did not have enough individuals to post a team score.
Albia (0-1, 0-1 SCC) will compete at Honey Creek Resort on Thursday, Apr. 15. The Lady Dees will golf against Moravia, Knoxville and Lamoni.
Fairfield finishes third at home
FAIRFIELD — Viola Welsh led the Fairfield girls golf team in a season-opening home triangular against Southeast Conference rivals Mount Pleasant and Keokuk, posting a round of 47 to share runner-up honors with Keokuk junior Natalie Ames as the Trojans opened the season with a team score of 222.
Mount Pleasant won the triangular with a team score of 196, led by meet medalist Elli Liechty's round of 41. Keokuk finished second with a score of 212.
Mya Twohill finished fourth individually in the triangular, posting Fairfield's second-best score of 48. Maggie Rayburn (61), Macy Rayburn (66), Kate Pettit (67) and Sara Kretz (69) rounded out the day for the Trojans.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-2 Southeast) will compete in Centerville's tournament on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pella Christian 10, Centerville 1
PELLA — The Pella Christian girls tennis team picked up their second consecutive 10-1 win in as many days on Tuesday when they downed Centerville.
Pella Christian’s lone loss on the day came in the No. 1 spot with Megan Kramer losing a hard-fought match 8-5 to Centerville’s Jessica King.
Centerville (1-1, 1-0 SCC) will head to Fairfield on Monday to face Maharishi School at 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield Maharishi 9, Burlington-Notre Dame 0
FAIRFIELD — The Pioneers dropped just six games in the top four singles matches, including an 8-0 sweep by Ishita Mukadam, on the way to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Maharishi added two tough wins in doubles play. Lily Fenton joined Mukadam in winning the top doubles match, 8-6, to help clinch the sweep.
Maharishi (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Centerville on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Burlington 6, Fairfield 3
BURLINGTON — Jeremy Goodale and Garrett Flanagan each secured wins in singles play for the Trojans during a Southeast Conference dual with the Grayhounds. Brecken Courtright and Tristan Paton added a win in doubles play for Fairfield, competing in the No. 2 doubles match.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-2 Southeast) hosts duals against Mount Pleasant and Ottumwa on Monday starting at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Centerville 5, Grand View Christian 2
DES MOINES — Connor Stephens scored a pair of goals while Alejandro Alvarado added a pair of assists, lifting the Big Reds to a season-opening road win over the Thunder.
Kelle Johnson scored a goal and added an assist as Centerville put away the match, scoring three goals in the second half. Trayton Smith and Ryan Sinnott each added a goal for the Big Reds, who complete a doubleheader sweep after the Centerville girls 2-1 win in the opening match.
Centerville (1-0) will be back in action on Monday. The Big Reds will head to Albia while the Redettes will compete at Ottumwa.