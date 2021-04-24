CENTERVILLE — Zoie Sconzo and Abbie Probasco pulled out key wins for the Redettes during a South Central Conference dual with the Blue Demons, earning two-game wins in the No. 4 and 6 singles matches.
Probasco was able to pull out an 8-6 win in the No. 6 singles match over Adelina Curiel, putting the Redettes on the verge of victory. Sconzo helped clinch that win, avoiding a decisive tiebreaker in the No. 4 singles match by winning the 16th and final game against Brooklyn Leshen to clinch a 9-7 win.
Tanae Thiravong earned Albia's lone singles win, beating Riley Hawk 8-4 in the No. 2 singles match. Hawk and Sofia Genobana teamed up to secure Centerville's only doubles win, taking an 8-5 match over Shelby Rozenboom and Bella Wilson in the No. 2 doubles match.
Davis County 8, Knoxville 1
KNOXVILLE — The Mustangs scored sweeps in eight of nine matches, rolling to a South Central Conference win over the Panthers.
Avery Thompson helped avenge Davis County's only loss in the dual, teaming up with Isabella Tranquillo to earn a 6-0, 6-4 win over Olivia Maasdam and Alyssa Vaske in the top doubles match. Vaske rallied to win a thrilling No. 2 singles match over Thompson, splitting 7-5 sets before winning the third-set tiebreaker 10-4.
BOYS TENNIS
Albia 7, Centerville 2
ALBIA — The Blue Demons shook off wins by Korey Shondel and Otis Williams in the top two singles matches for the Big Reds, sweeping the remaining seven matches of the South Central Conference dual.
Chris Kilfoyle helped secure the win for Albia, edging Lucas Henderson 8-6 in the No. 4 singles match. The Blue Demons won all three doubles matches by the same 8-6 score to finish the dual.
Fairfield Maharishi 6, Fairfield 3
FAIRFIELD — Romil Patel, James Nguyen and Budhil Thijm combined to drop just eight of 44 games played in the top three singles matches, helping the Pioneers pull away early from their crosstown rivals.
Tristan Paton was part of Fairfield's only two wins, taking a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the No. 6 singles match before teaming up with Brecken Courtright to win the No. 3 doubles match 6-3, 6-4. After the opening three matches in singles play, things tightened up as the Pioneers and Trojans split two singles matches and split a pair of tiebreakers.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairfield 10, Keokuk 0
FAIRFIELD — Xavier Kapijimpanga racked up a hat trick on Senior Night for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference shutout win over the winless Chiefs.
Juan Rojo, Chance Swan and Andrew Twohill each added a pair of goals for Fairfield, helping the Trojans open an 8-0 halftime lead. Kyle Jeffrey added two assists while Kyle Schubick made a pair of saves minding the goal.
Oskaloosa 6, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Three goals in the first half and another three in the second half pushed Oskaloosa to a shutout win.
Ethan Olivas collected four goals and one assist on the night for the Indians. Dalton Plate had a goal and two assists and Carson Genskow had one goal and an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oskaloosa 3, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — The Indians picked up their second win of the season in thrilling fashion.
Centerville (3-3) grabbed a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break and held it deep into the second half. Two quick goals by Lindy Slocum and Audree Cheney quickly reversed Osky's fortunes in the final 15 minutes, ending the hopes of a three-match winning streak for the Redettes.
PREP TRACK
Weber sweeps Bear Classic throwing titles for Savages
BROOKLYN — Kaylee Weber brought home both the discus and shot put titles on Friday night from from the BGM Bear Classic Relays, leading the Sigourney girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish with 89 points.
Weber won the discus by nearly 10 feet, recording a winning throw that traveled 90 feet and 6.75 inches. In the shot put, Weber was part of a 1-2 finish for the Savages edging teammate Macy Fisch by six-and-a-half feet with a toss of 32-7.
Pope, Millikin score Pekin wins at Gruber Relays
SOLON — Fresh off competing at the Drake Relays, Kerrigan Pope picked up another win in the discus throw for the Pekin High School girls track and field team over the weekend at Solon's Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays. Pope edged Solon's Ava Conrad by just over two feet with a throw of 119-7, helping the Panthers finish fourth against several top schools from eastern Iowa with 57 total points.
Brady Millikin helped the Pekin boys tie Iowa City Reinga for seventh place with 26 points. The Panther senior won the 1,600-meter run, crossing the finish line in 4:42.49 with Solon's Ben Devalk finishing second in 4:48.03.
PREP GOLF
Trojans sixth at Hawk Invite
KALONA — Myah Twohill posted a top-10 individual finish for the Fairfield High School girls golf team at the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk Invitational, firing a round of 101 to finish eight at the Kalona Country Club.
Fairfield finished with an overall team score of 436, finishing sixth overall in the tournament. Viola Welsh cracked the top 20 for the Trojans, posting a 107 in the 18-hole tournament to place 15th.
Sigourney sweeps Iowa Valley
MARENGO — Cade Streigle led the Sigourney boys to a dominant performance in a South Iowa Cedar League dual at Iowa Valley, finishing as the meet medalist with a round of 42 edging senior teammate Josh Mohr by a stroke and sophomore teammate Clay Morse by two. Sigourney posted a team score of 176, beating the Tigers by 50 at the Marengo Golf Club.
The Sigourney girls golf team posted five of the top seven individual scores with Iowa Valley, posting a team score of 203 to beat out the Tigers by 10 strokes. Madelynn Hornback led the Sigourney girls, finishing as the runner-up in the dual with a round of 46 just two shots behind Iowa Valley senior Paige Wieck.