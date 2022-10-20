ANKENY — Several area athletes wrapped up the middle school cross-country season, running in the 29th edition of the Washburn Classic.
Runners from Ottumwa, Fairfield, Davis County, Albia, Van Buren County, Cardinal, Sigourney and Pekin took part in the state middle school cross-country races. The Albia boys scored the highest finish among all area schools in the meet, finishing third in Class 2A with 96 points.
Brenden Lahart led the Blue Demons in the state meet, finishing 21st place overall in a time of 12:27.6. Ben Wilson finished 29th for the Albia boys in 12:38.4, Ty Coalbank finished 41st in 12:51.1, Dylan Renaud placed 43rd in 12:55.7, Tyson Ratliff clocked in 77th in 13:45.6 and Camden Lahart rounded out the meet for the Blue Demons in 120th place crossing the finish line in 14:55.6.
Aliyah Hood led the Albia Lady Dees, placing 40th in the 2A girls race in 14:38.5. Millie McAninch finished 80th for the Lady Dees in 15:41.3.
The Davis County girls finished 11th in the 2A field with 163 points, led by a 11th-place run by Isabella Cooper in 13:26.6. Dakota Houston finished 45th for the Mustangs in 14:43, Nevaeh Picton finished 58th in 14:55.3, Adalyn Hobbs placed 106th in 16:30.3, Natalie Cook clocked in 112th in 16:37.4 and Gracyn Ware rounded out the meet for Davis County in 129th place crossing the finish line in 17:47.1.
Other runners competing in the 2A girls state race included Van Buren County seventh-grader Rory Phillips finishing 63rd overall in 15:03.8 while Cardinal eighth-grader Breanna Drish finished 65th in 15:04.5. In the 2A boys state race, Van Buren County seventh-grader Leo Jerk finished 35th in 12:45.9.
The Ottumwa boys were led in the Class 4A eighth-grade race by Garrett Pumphrey, who finished 21st overall in 12:01.3. Quentin Bruett finished 151st for the Bulldog eighth-grade boys in 16:57.6.
In the Class 4A seventh-grade boys race, Titus O'Dell led Ottumwa with a 43rd-place finish, posting a time of 13:32.4. Cedrick VanEnglenhoven finished 100th for the Bulldog seventh-grade boys in 15:59.1.
In the Class 4A seventh-grade girls race, Kennedy Sexton edged Bulldog teammate by 4.1 seconds for 86th place, crossing the finish line in 16:15.1. In the Class 3A boys eighth-grade race, Solomon Claussen placed 45th for the Fairfield Trojans in 13:18.5.
The Pekin boys scored a top-five finish in the Washburn Classic, racking up 77 points to place fourth overall in Class 1A. Mason Dahlstrom led the Panther boys, cracking the top 10 by placing eighth in 12:04.4 followed by a 30th-place finish by Lane Fariss in 12:54, a 39th-place finish by Sam Hall in 13:02.4, a 43rd-place finish by 13:04.2, a 60th-place finish by Brody Sobaski in 13:21 and a 64th-place finish by Cody Silvers in 13:26.4.
The Pekin girls scored 213 points, finishing 13th in 1A led by a 61st-place run by Callie Deutschle in 14:57.4. Harper Guise finished 88th for the Panthers in 15:36.2, Cmabree Earnest finished 101st in 16:18.6, Brinley Phillips placed 107th in 16:26.9 and Alyssa Sylvester rounded out the meet for Pekin in 143rd place crossing the finish line in 18:18.
The Sigourney girls placed ninth in the 1A team race with 188 total points, led by a 12th-place run by Brynn Clarahan in 13:23.6. Kim Montgomery finished 38th for the Savages in 15:08.8, Cloee Wilson finished 57th in 15:44.5 and Ella Bahlmann placed 87th in 17:36 for the girls while Levi Myers rounded out the meet for Sigourney boys placing 54th in 13:13.7.
