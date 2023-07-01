OSKALOOSA — Members of the Southern Iowa Track and Field Club competed earlier this summer have competed in three summer meets.
Most recently, three area youth athletes competed at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Iowa State meet in Ames on June 17. The results from the meet qualified the athletes for the USATF Regional meet in La Crosse, Wisconsin on July 15.
Rylee DeZwarte qualified in the 9-10 year-old division in the long jump. DeZwarte also competed in the 100-meter dash, posting a personal-best by crossing the finish line in 15.02 seconds.
Ryder DeZwarte qualified in the javelin and the shot put in the 8-and-under division, placing second in Javelin and fourth in shot put. Tierney Carter qualified in the 800 meters running a 2:27 to finish in second place, the 400 hurdles in 1:11 for second place, finishin third in high jump and second in the open 400 in 1:02.62
