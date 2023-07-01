Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.