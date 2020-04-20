ELDON – For 20 minutes on Friday night, Chris Becker was back at Cardinal High School making sure the lights were on around Comet Plaza.
It's something Becker is accustomed to doing with all the football, baseball and softball games hosted by the school over the course of school year. Last Friday, however, was something special.
"I'm so used to being out here and spending several hours after school is over," Becker said. "I haven't been out here for awhile. It was nice to crank up the lights, see the fields and get re-acquainted with everything.
"It was good to be out here. I'm sure there are a lot of kids that bummed right now."
Across the state of Iowa, schools joined in the second week of the "Light Up Iowa." The Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association proposed the idea online inviting schools to participate in the voluntary program back on April 8 to light up their stadiums each Friday night at 8 p.m.
The first week saw 48 schools across the state participate, including Sigourney and Oskaloosa. This past Friday saw nearly twice as many schools join in with Cardinal, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Pekin participating in a variety of ways.
For Cardinal, the baseball and softball scoreboards posted 2020 honoring the senior class that just hours earlier on Friday received the news that all school activities for the remainder of the spring were cancelled. While the lights were on, community members from the Cardinal School District drove through Comet Plaza waving to Becker. For many, it was the first time back on the grounds of the school since the initial statewide shutdown of schools back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"When you get that news that classes are cancelled for the rest of the year, spring sports are cancelled and summer sports are up in the air, it's awesome for the community to come out and support one another," Becker said. "I had been down in the dumps all day after receiving that news. I feel horrible for all the seniors, not just ours, but every senior throughout the state who are going to miss out on a lot."
The announcement Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that all classes and school-related activities were cancelled for the remainder of the spring means seniors will not get to participate in the traditional year-end activities such as proms and graduations. Whether those ceremonies can be held in any form this summer remains up in the air, as does the possibility that players in both high school baseball and softball will be able to step back on those diamonds one more time with the fate of both summer sports to be decided by no later than June 1.
Becker's son, Landon, was hoping to qualify for a second straight state track and field meet after making it last year as a freshman in the Class 1A boys 800 meter run and as part of the 4x400 relay. The Comets had several athletes that were returning state track qualifiers heading into this season including Becker, Griffin Greiner, Jarrett Greiner, Kiya Chapin, Rachel Lewman, Alexia McClure and Sydney Pickrell.
"We had several young runners that had the possibility of qualifying this year," Chris Becker said. "I hate it for them, but fortunately most of those kids have another year or two left to make it back. I just feel bad for the seniors. There are no more chances after this year for them."
While Cardinal had a caravan of community members that traveled through Comet Plaza on Friday, Pekin took a different approach leaving the lights on for several days with a camera placed inside the press box of Tom Stone Field for people to view on the school's Facebook page.
"We collected a song from each of our seniors and had those songs play every night from 8-9 p.m. We also collected some songs that were dedicated to various groups of people in our school and in our community that have gone the extra mile," Pekin athletic director Brent Blakely said. "Our lunchroom staff is a group we wanted to recognize. They've been meeting throughout the week to provide meals for the kids in the community."
Leaving the lights on for an hour throughout each night last week allowed Pekin to use the unseasonable weather that passed through southern Iowa last Thursday night to deliver a special message with a heart and "PEKIN" being drawn into the snow that fell on Tom Stone Field.
"I think all of us that are teachers and coaches were kind of holding on to some hope before Friday. There was a little piece of us that wanted to get back with our students," Blakely said. "Until they pulled the trigger, we were still hoping it could happen. Now, I think the sights are set on the summer sports season and that we can progress in the right direction to get something accomplished their for our kids."
Just like Becker, the reality of Friday's announcement for Blakely hasn't fully taken hold.
"It's still surreal. Every year at graduation, I love taking a photo with all the senior members of the football team," Blakely said. "Right now, I'm wondering how that's going to happen, when that's going to be and what that's going to look like. I believe we'll still find a way to get it done. Our seniors deserve that. All those kids deserve the chance to walk across that stage.
"It's just such unfamiliar territory for everyone involved, but we're working through it the best we can. There are going to have be some things that go by the wayside and opportunities that kids won't get to have that they've waited on for a long time. Our hearts certainly go out to them and their families. It's nobody's fault. We'll continue to follow the guidelines of the state and, hopefully, things turn around for the best for everybody."
Sigourney left the lights on for 43 minutes on Friday, 20 for the number of days of school that has been missed due to the coronavirus and 23 more for the number of seniors in the school's Class of 2020. Light Up Iowa will be held again next Friday night at 8 p.m.
"If people want it, I'll come out here every Friday night and turn the lights on," Becker said. "It definitely made me feel better."