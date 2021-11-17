OTTUMWA — Molly and Kate Shafer set a high bar in their freshman seasons for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team.
On Wednesday, the twin sisters earned all-state honors after helping lead the Rockets within a win of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. Molly Shafer earned first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after finishing fifth in the state with 581 kills, many set up by her sister as Kate Shafer earned third-team all-state honors after dishing out 892 assists.
The Shafer sisters were joined on the All-South Central Conference volleyball team by several EBF teammates. Whitney Klyn joined Molly Shafer as a unanimous first-team selection as an outside hitter while Kate Shafer represented EBF as a first-team all-conference setter.
Davis County junior setter Chloe Fetcho was a unanimous first-team all-SCC selection as a setter while Mustang senior teammate Kara Greiner was a named first-team all-conference libero, joining the Shafer sisters on the IGCA Class 3A All-Southeast District team. Davis County junior hitters Sophia Young and Kallie Greiner were all-SCC second team selections along with EBF junior hitter Cooper Champoux, Albia senior outside hitter Tanae Thiravong and Centerville junior libero Emma Weber.
Among the all-SCC honorable mention players included EBF senior teammates Sarah Schutt and Ruth Gutch as well as junior defensive specialist Cassidy Long. Davis County teammates Kayla Joos and Briley Lough joined Albia teammates Sophie Waber, Addison Halstead and Adelina Curiel as well as Centerville teammates Allison Casteel and Rachel George as all-SCC honorable mention players.
Sigourney senior libero Madelynn Hornback earned first-team all-South Iowa Cedar League honors after helping the Savages post a winning season that reached the Class 1A regional semifinals. Raegan Rozenboom and Brookelyn Hemsley were each named all-SICL second team selections while Sigourney teammates Amiya Smallwood and Emma Hammes were honorable mention selections.
Fairfield libero Kiya Robertson earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors for the Trojans after finishing third in the conference with 286 digs, producing 90-percent serve-efficiency with 33 aces. Trojan teammates Anna Dunlap, Maddie Jones and Macy Rayburn earned second-team all-conference honors while Maya Lane and Maggie Rayburn were honorable mention selections.
Moravia sophomore Kallie Anderson and Moulton-Udell senior Gracie Wood were named second-team all-Bluegrass Conference spikers with Wood being unanimously selected to the team. Moravia sophomore Alexa Bedford joined M-U senior Addle Hunter as All-Bluegrass honorable mention selections.
Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin was one of four Saber spikers to be named to the All-Bluegrass Conference teams, earning unanimous first-team honors while joining teammate Jillian French on the IGCA's Class 1A All-South Central District team. The postseason volleyball honors capped a special fall for Dunkin, who also earned her second all-state medal in cross-country by finishing 12th in the Class 1A girls state race posting a time of 20:06.17 at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Cardinal teammates Sydney Pickrell and Emma Becker joined Van Buren County teammates Shea Scott and Jaelyn Boley as honorable mention selections to the Southeast Iowa Superconference's south division all-conference team. Pekin teammates Claire Roth and Alex Parsons were honorable mention selections on the SEISC north all-conference team.
Senior libero Kiley Heller, the lone returning starter from the previous season, earned first-team All-Metro accolades highlighting the six all-conference players selected in the CIML Metro from the Ottumwa Bulldogs. Heller led the conference with 316 digs while adding 30 aces on 197-221 (89.1 percent) serving with 29 assists and 15 kills.
Junior Ella Allar, Ottumwa's co-leader with 12 solo blocks, and freshman setter Rylea Hinebaugh were named to the all-conference second team. Senior teammates Brooklyn Beske and Kennedy Hugen joined freshman Camdyn Crouse as three OHS players that received All-Metro honorable mention.