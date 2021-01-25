OTTUMWA — Monday's winter storm system forced the postponement of several area high school contests.

Heavy snowfall with anticipated accumulations of anywhere from 8 to 12 inches around the southern Iowa area, led several area schools to cancel classes and activities.

Among the events postponed on Monday includes:

• Washington at Ottumwa girl/boy basketball. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Ottumwa girl/boy bowling at Ankeny. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
 
• Evans Middle School seventh grade girls basketball at Washington. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Fairfield girls basketball at Van Buren County. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Davis County boys basketball at Fairfield. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Pekin girls basketball at Davis County. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Burlington-Notre Dame girl/boy basketball at Cardinal. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Sigourney girl/boy basketball at North Mahaska. Rescheduled for Feb. 1.
 
• Centeville girl/boy basketball at Newton. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Twin Cedars girls basketball at Moravia in the Bluegrass Conference tournament. Rescheduled for Jan. 27 at Melcher-Dallas.
 
• Pekin and Van Buren County wrestling at Sigourney-Keota. Sigourney-Keota will wrestle at Pekin on Jan. 26.

