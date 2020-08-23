OTTUMWA — The good news for Jared Jensen is there won't be any denying Sigourney-Keota an opportunity to compete in the postseason.
Jensen, however, isn't just interested in a playoff game for the Cobras. Entering his 10th season at the helm of a proud football program, Jensen is focused on playing multiple postseason games as S-K again sets its sights on extending the season into November and finishing the season inside the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
"I think the state made the right call. They did what they had to do to make sure everyone could have a season by making everyone eligible for the postseason," Jensen said. "You can call it the playoffs in the first round if you want. It may be more like the play-in. The bottom line is we've got to win some games in the playoffs. We've had some pretty good teams and been in some good playoff games. Getting beyond that first round or two has just been tough for us."
S-K had to swallow a truly bitter pill last season, going 8-0 while breaking into the statewide rankings playing like one of the best 16 teams in Class 1A. One bad night against Mediapolis in the final game of the regular season not only cost the Cobras a district title, but ultimately left S-K outside of the playoffs despite an 8-1 record as nearly every one of the eight teams S-K had beaten during the season produced losing records (25-57 combined), lowering S-K's RPI to 16th with a final mark of 0.5728.
The Cobras ultimately needed to be 14th or better to earn an at-large berth thanks district champions Osage and Pella Christian both earning automatic berths despite lower RPI ratings. S-K was left with the best record in the state of any team to not qualify for postseason play, something the Cobras won't have to worry about this season with every team in the state earning a playoff berth.
"I would call the first round the play-in," Jensen said. "Our goal is to make a run at it. With the skill guys we have coming back, the goal is to be tough to stop. We've just got to make that run, especially because we didn't get that opportunity last year."
S-K is one of four area teams that will compete against each other, as well defending district champ Mediapolis and Louisa-Muscatine, over the final five weeks of Class 1A, District 7 play. The Cobras will host Van Buren County, head to Pekin for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl and wrap up the regular season at Cardinal potentially looking to solidify their place both atop the district and in position to host multiple playoffs games this season.
"We're all kind of learning on the run with some of our guys, but we feel good overall with where we're at," Jensen said.
The Cobras return eight starters, including six that earned postseason accolades, including perhaps the best area player heading into the 2020 season. Brady Duwa, who earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1A at defensive back after tying the state lead with nine interceptions, brings a variety of skills back to pace the Cobras after recovering 10 turnovers defensively, rushing for 442 yards, catching seven passes for 151 yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns on both sides of the ball.
"Brady has flown under the radar as one of the top prospects in Iowa high school football," Jensen said. "There is no doubt in my mind he would find a starting position on most teams no matter the class. His recruitment has really picked up with offers or interest in every level outside of (NCAA) Division I.
"This is a tremendous student athlete and community member. Keep your eyes open for this young man."
Besides Duwa, S-K has some of the top returning talent among all area teams at the skill positions around the field. Sam Sieren returns at tailback after rushing for over 1,100 yards last season and 13 touchdowns, Cade Molyneux will take the snaps at quarterback and spinback while also returning as a second-team all-district linebacker while Wyatt Sieren joins Duwa as a returning safety, giving any quarterback that threatens to pass against the Cobras plenty to worry about downfield.
"We lost a tremendous spinback in (J.D.) Stout (who gained 1,490 rushing yards last season), but return an experienced Molyneux to play spin and returning over 1,700 rush yards between Sieren, Duwa and Molyneux should make up for that.
"We return our starting safeties and middle linebackers with a few more multi-game starters at linebacker due to injuries throughout the previous year. Our big guys upfront are not a concern, but the guys we lost last year up front on both sides of the ball will be tough to replace."
Speaking of skill positions, perhaps the team in the district with some of the best returning experience might be a team trying to establish a winning identity. Cardinal brings back junior quarterback Maddux Jones and a deep core of junior receivers from Griffin Greiner to Landon Becker to Blaine Bryant all of whom are looking to build off consecutive seasons in which the Comets opened 4-0 before losing five straight district games.
"We have a lot of guys that have played since they were freshmen, so it's exciting to have guys that have a lot of football under their belts," Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. "You can tell out there at practice. They know how the season runs. You don't have to teach a lot of procedural things. They just kind of get it."
Cardinal showcased an explosive offense last Friday in one of the state's three Week 0 contests. Jones completed 15 of 16 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns, including two long scoring passes to Greiner, while rushing for three more touchdowns and 145 more yards in a 63-26 win over Columbus Junction.
Still, Miller knows there's work to be done every after ringing the victory bell to open the season. Columbus gained nearly 300 yards against the Comet defense, finding 168 yards on the ground and 123 through the air.
"We did not play our best game by far. There are a lot of things we still need to clean up," Miller said. "We were not even as crisp as we needed to be both offensively and defensively. We had too many delay-of-game penalties, but the one thing I've learned in my career is to be happy and enjoy the wins. The one great thing about our kids is, even when bad things happen, they just go back out there and compete."
Keeping a positive attitude seems to be making a difference for Brian Johnson as he prepares for his second season as head coach of the Van Buren County Warriors. Even while preparing for what may once again be a tough season on the gridiron facing teams that might have better skill players and overall depth, Van Buren County players are having fun at practice enjoying the opportunity to play after six months of total uncertainty in midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Some of our guys played baseball, so they were kind of used to playing a sport, but a lot of our guys didn't play baseball and have kind of been couch potatoes since this coronavirus first hit back in March," Johnson said. "We're getting close to full go. Each week has been better than the previous week. We're not changing nearly as much since last year.
"Whether it's the group or the long delay of not doing anything, but these guys have had a great attitude. They're here every day on time and they want to get better. They want to learn every day and grow as a team."
While Van Buren County figures to rely initially on the run once again this season, returning running back Preston Buss and a trio of starting offensive lineman, Lane Davis has taken his shots during practice at throwing deep. The returning Warrior quarterback may have some options downfield in wide receivers like Sam Warth, Logan Fritz, Logan Shipley, Lucas McEntee and Izayah Diehl all of whom have tested each other's pass-catching and pass-defending skills this month.
"There's a few more guys that didn't come out last season and, because of the pandemic, wanted to get back out here and be with their classmates this season," Johnson said. "I think a lot of guys realized what they could have missed out on. It's a catch 22 with the pandemic. It wasn't good having that long break, but I think a lot of guys came around and realized how much they missed this and were willing to give this another shot."
As for the Pekin Panthers, Brent Blakely is looking to recapture the great tradition of success for the three-time state championship-winning program after struggling through a 2-7 campaign last season. Unlike other programs, Pekin will need a true team effort after the graduation of two more skill-position standouts, Dayne Eckley and Kennan Winn, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns last season.
Besides returning quarterback Colton Comstock, who was thrown into the fire for the Panthers as a sophomore last season, Pekin has several returning players that started up front on both sides of the ball. The Panthers overall have nine players back that started defensively last year, meaning it could be back to basics of winning for Blakely's squad as Pekin's best bet is to win the physical battle in order to be the top team standing at the end of each game.
"We're going to prepare for each week one at a time and, hopefully, when it's all said and done we're at the top of the pile in this district," Blakely said. "We've got a lot of experience up front. We've got kids that have been sitting back waiting their turn at the skill positions. We've got multiple seniors that are going to step up for us. It's there time to shine."