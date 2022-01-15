IOWA CITY – The Indian Hills track and field program was well-represented at the Hawkeye Invitational on the University of Iowa campus on Saturday as the Warriors opened up the 2022 calendar year in impressive fashion.
"We had some big performances at Iowa from some individuals who had yet to compete or put down the marks that we felt like they were capable of," IHCC head coach Brent Ewing stated. "As a whole, I thought we did some things very well. We are still training rigorously as we have our eyes set on the national meet in March. I expect we will see some very impressive marks as February draws nearer and we start to prepare for post season."
Along with the current Warrior performances, Indian Hills alum Kalen Walker (2020-21) set a meet record in the men's 60-meter dash. The former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont all-state sprinter posted a 6.80 qualifying mark and bested his performance in the finals with a 6.71 record to claim first-place running for the University of Iowa men's track and field team.
Former Ottumwa state champion-winning sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch also hinted on the track for the Iowa women's team. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch finished second in the women's 600 meters, running a personal-best 1:32.84 while Grace Bookin-Nosbisch won the women's 1,000-meter run, setting a new personal-best time of 2:57.74 in her return from an injury that ended her first season running for the Hawkeyes.
"It's been a long time coming," Grace Bookin-Nosbisch said. "It took a lot of patience to get out there. Getting to do what I love is amazing. It's not to time I was quite hoping for, but I know what I'm capable of and I know what I'm in shape for. It's still very early in the season."
The Indian Hills women claimed number of school records and national qualifying marks. The Warriors were highlighted by Aliyah Simmons' performance in the 600-meter dash as the sophomore placed first overall with a time of 1:32.42, the top time in the nation.
"Aliyah continued her dominance," Ewing added. "She has her eyes set on a national title and isn't backing down one bit. The goal was to run 1:33 or faster in the 600-meter this weekend. She executed the race plan perfectly. Aliyah quickly took the lead at the stagger and fended off an opponent who tried to take the lead at 400-meter. It was clear that Aliyah wasn't going to let anyone beat her."
Haleigh Hadley stood out in the women's high jump with a school record performance on Saturday for Indian Hills. Hadley hit the national qualifying mark in her fourth attempt before breaking the school record with a 1.65-mark to place second overall on the day in an event that also featured former Ottumwa state place winner Anne Guest competing for Iowa.
"Haleigh's high jump performance really stood out to me," Ewing noted. "Haleigh hadn't competed in two years and had only been practicing for a month or so. It says a lot about her to be able to break the school record and qualify for nationals in her first meet out. Haleigh showed that she is a legitimate All-American contender and has the ability to really help our team at the national meet in March."
Freshman Kayla McCray put together two impressive performances in the 60-meter and 200-meter events. McCray sprinted to her second-fastest 60-meter time at 7.71 seconds before setting a personal best in the 200-meter with a time of 25.38.
Ja'Dashia Catlin and Aimaya Drummond each claimed victories in their 400-meter heats. Drummond placed sixth overall in the event.
"Aimaya's grit was what impressed me the most," added Ewing. "I love to see how people react when they are in a situation where they're being challenged for the lead. Aiamaya didn't back down."
The women's 4x400 relay squad finished fourth overall, but were just 1.37 seconds behind the second-place squad from Iowa. Drummond, Simmons, Temira Goods and Kahliyah Anderson came in with a time of 3:50.79, less than one second off the IHCC school record with a mark that is now the top time in the nation.
"I challenged the women to go after the school record in the 4x400m relay," Ewing exclaimed. "Despite missing the record, I was really happy with the way they competed. Aliyah ran a very strong 56.9-second leg. Temira did a great job of keeping us in a good position.
"I was really curious to see what Kahliyah Anderson would do. We talked a lot about running a very aggressive 4x400-meter leg this weekend so we could get an idea of what type of shape she was in for an open 400-meter. The race was set up perfectly as Kahliyah does a great job of chasing people down as she got the baton with a girl about 30 meters ahead of her. She closed the gap significantly and was able to run our fastest 4x400-meter split in program history (54.91). I was really proud to see her lay it all on the line."
The IHCC men posted a number of strong individual efforts led by Rivaldo Marshall's school record 600-meter dash with a time of 1:18.56. Marshall's time is the top mark in the National Junior College Athletic Association and qualifies for the indoor national championships.
Marshall has now set two school records on the year and qualified for three separate events for the indoor national championship in the 600, 800 and 1000-meter events.
"Rivaldo was super passive at the beginning, going straight to the back on the pack," Ewing noted. "His 400-meter split was pedestrian, but he was able to close in 26 second and took the lead in the final 30 meters. It's not common to see someone negative split a 600-meter race.
"For Rivaldo to run the time that he did with the way that he ran the race, tells me he is ready to run sub 1:50 in the 800-meters any race now."
In the 200-meter dash, an event that saw former Indian Hills great Kenny Bednarek set a facility record in 2019, Damoy Allen placed third with a time of 21.66 seconds, ranking among the top-five all-time in program history. Saturday's event was a glimpse into the future for Allen who is set to compete for the University of Iowa next year.
"Damoy had a very controlled looking 200-meter indoor personal best time of 21.66," Ewing said. "I was really happy to see him bounce back after he was hoping for a better mark in the 60-meter prelims."
Nick O'Connor qualified for the national championship in the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:33.72, the fourth-fastest time in school history. The Warriors placed three individuals in the top-10 in the 400-meter dash, led by Kendrick Winfield's mark of 48.96 second, which was good enough for fourth overall at the meet.
Isaac Bryant ran the second-fastest time in school history in the men's 3000-meter with a time of 9:00.05 to place seventh overall on the day. Isiah Thomas ran a personal best time of 6.83 seconds in the men's 60-meter dash to place fourth overall for the Warriors.
"Isiah continues to show up and post impressive performances every weekend," Ewing added. "Isiah had a personal-best in the 60-meter and then bounced back and ran his second fast 200-meter indoors. He brings a certain level of energy to our team that is going to be greatly missed next year."
The Warriors are set to ramp up their indoor schedule in the coming weeks. Next up on the schedule is the Iowa State Open on Jan. 22.