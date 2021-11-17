PEKIN — The girl with the 66-mile-an-hour fastball might just be known for being the girl with the 30-foot jump shot by the time the girls basketball season is over.
Carly Goodwin, who pitched the Sigourney Savages to the Class 1A state softball tournament this past summer, showed her skills on the hardwood Tuesday night in the preseason Pekin Jamboree. The sophomore guard led all scorers on the night with 19 points in 16 minutes, sinking five deep shots from well beyond the 3-point arc in a 26-17 scrimmage win over Moravia as part of night for area girls basketball players to prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
"Being a sophomore, I knew I had to be a leader even as an underclassmen because we don't have a lot of upperclassmen on this year's team," Goodwin said. "My mom has always told me that part of being a leader is showing by example, so I had to go out and show my example for my younger teammates."
Goodwin not only showed incredible shooting range throughout the two-quarter scrimmage against the Mohawks, but also came up with three steals and a blocked shot on the defensive end. Sigourney is coming off an 18-win season that saw Goodwin, as a freshman, earn second team all-conference honors.
"I always knew my role on the team was to be a 3-point shooter," Goodwin said. "It just takes practice. I don't even really notice where I am on the floor. I just know I need to get my legs into it, get a high arc and hold my follow-through."
Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel talked about the upcoming season for the Savages, which will likely see Goodwin highlighted on several scouting reports as the key scoring threat one season after senior Kaylee Weber earned all-state accolades dominating at times in the post becoming the program's third career 1,000-point scorer finishing fifth in 1A this season in both total scoring (467 points) and total rebounds (258) while posting the sixth-highest scoring average in 1A averaging 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
"Any team that sees us at least once is going to know you're going to have to take Carly away if you're going to have a chance to beat us this season," Tremmel said. "Someone else is going to have to step up. You'll get the defense out of position with Carly out there, but we're going to have to do some things to get other people involved."
Keelle Anderson led Moravia, the defending Bluegrass Conference tournament champions, with 10 points in 16 minutes. The Mohawks shook off a rough opening period to play Sigourney even in the second, matching Sigourney 13-13 in the final eight minutes of Tuesday's scrimmage.
"We really tried in that second period. We wanted to win it and we started playing a lot harder," Anderson said. "I think the first period was a little bit of first-game jitters. We were nervous at the start and that impacted our play early."
Albia also struggled early in their scrimmage with Mid-Prairie, the most impressive team of the eight to take the court in Tuesday's preseason jamboree. Maddie Nonnenmann led the Golden Hawks with 16 points, sinking four shots from 3-point range as Mid-Prairie scored 31 of the first 33 points against the Lady Dees ultimately winning the scrimmage 40-10.
Emma Bradley led Albia with four points against the Golden Hawks. The Lady Dees will host Goodwin and the Savages in the regular-season debut for both teams at Albia next Tuesday night.
"I'll be interested to see how Mid-Prairie does this year. They've got a chance to go far. It might be the best team we'll see all season," Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Paxton said. "It was a good opening test for us. We got to see what it takes to play and try to beat a really good team. It was tough, but there's no reason to hang our heads. It's just two quarters. We've got the entire season left to look forward to."
The night began with the highest-scoring scrimmage of the night as Cardinal rallied in the second period to edge Twin Cedars 28-23 using a run of seven straight points in the final four minutes to go in front for good. Kinsey Hissem scored 10 points to lead the Comets, who held the Sabers to just two made field goals in the final quarter to help erase a 19-14 deficit in the debut of one-time Pekin boys basketball assistant coach and current Cardinal athletic director Chris Becker's debut as the Cardinal head girls basketball coach.
"We've had four coaches in five years, so it was time to bring some stability to this program," Becker said. "I knew I wasn't going anywhere. The girls played really hard, really aggressive and did exactly what I wanted them to do."
Pekin walked off their home floor by winning the night's final scrimmage, pulling away in the final minutes to clinch a 21-14 win over Van Buren County. Emma Phillips had a team-best seven points, including a lay-up and two free throws during a closing 6-0 Panther run.
"We've done something different this year. We've started slow and worked on fundamentals," Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. "Losing a pair of three-year starters, we've got to rebuild a little bit. This helps to get the girls out there playing together."
Kadence Nusbaum led all scorers in the final scrimmage with 12 points as Van Buren County rallied to catch Pekin twice after not scoring a point over six minutes as the Panthers gradually built a 6-0 lead. The Warriors will have a very different look this season with a new coach in Marley Hall taking over for Matt Zeitler while Van Buren County players will have to try and overcome the graduation of Isabel Manning, the state's top scorer last season with 665 total points scored and 30.2 point-per-game average.
"There were a lot of girls back this year that stepped up and had their moments last year, but it wasn't out of necessity. That will be completely new to them this year," Hall said. "I hope they can carry over that confidence they gained playing with Isabel last season, but a lot of their scoring came off of something that someone else did. This year, we're going to have to get a little more comfortable creating those opportunities without Isabel to look to as a threat on the floor for us this year."