MOUNT PLEASANT — Centerville's Matthew Lewis won a district title Saturday, qualifying for a chance to win his fourth career state title.

From the Mount Pleasant district, the Courier-area will send 11 wrestlers to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, where the individual state wrestling tournament will begin Thursday.

Wrestling Districts at Mount Pleasant View photos from Saturday's district wrestling meet in Mount Pleasant.

The Albia Blue Demons placed third in the district meet at Mount Pleasant Saturday, with one district champion in Carter Anderson and five other qualifiers.

Anderson's title came at 106 pounds, where he won by injury default over Assumption Davenport's Derrick Bass, the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class according to The Predicament. Anderson, the second-ranked wrestler, was ahead 2-1 when Bass suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Bass would return to the mat, pinning Carter West of Burlington-Notre Dame in a wrestleback match to qualify for the state wrestling meet.

Albia's Brodie Conner (113 pounds), Justin Keller (132), Stephen Conley (152) and Paul Ballard (220) all qualified as runner-ups.

Centerville's Lewis racked up two first-period pins to cruise into his fourth straight state wrestling tournaments. Lewis, the state's top wrestler, pinned Burlington-Notre Dame's Sam West in 1:52 and Assumption Davenport's Parker Foley in 1:40 to claim the district title.

Lewis is looking to join an exclusive list of 28 wrestlers who have been a four-time Iowa high school wrestling champion. If he accomplishes the feat, he'd be the second Centerville Big Reds wrestler to do so, following T.J. Sebolt, who won titles in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Making a fourth appearance at state is his teammate Nathaniel Genobana, who has finished runner-up three times in his career. Genobana, ranked second in the state at 138 pounds, claimed a 5-4 decision against Burlington-Notre Dame's Iasiah Fenton. He would finish runner-up in the district after being on the wrong side of a 3-2 decision in the finals against sixth-ranked Michael Marcias, a sophomore from Assumption Davenport.

Lucas Henderson gave the Big Reds a third state qualifier. He finished second at 170 pounds with a third-period pin against Assumption Davenport's Logan Schimanksi, but would be pinned in the second period of his finals match against Burlington-Notre Dame's CJ Walrath to take second place.

Davis County will send Dawson Townsend (120) and Taylor Huggins (132) to the state meet. Huggins won the district with two major decisions.

Closing Saturday's action was Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Skyler Young, who used a sudden-death overtime win to place second and qualify for state. Young, a sophomore heavyweight, wrestled back after a first-round loss to the ninth-ranked Chance Malone of Columbus Junction.

After the opening loss, Young would defeat Keokuk's Jordan Salyers by a 3-0 decision. He would then square up with Mid-Prairie's Gannon Callahan, a match he'd win in the first overtime period with a decisive takedown for the 8-6 decision.

Meanwhile, in Pleasantville, seven area wrestlers qualified for the Class 1A portion of the state wrestling tournament. Sigourney-Keota, Moravia and Pekin each had a pair of grapplers qualify out of District 5 with S-K following up a sectional title the previous weekend with a fourth-place finish on Saturday, scoring 57 points.

Cade Molyneux became the first S-K wrestler to clinch a trip to state, winning the 170-pound district title with a 7-4 win in the finals over New London sophomore Boden Pickle. Cade Streigle became the second Cobra grappler to qualify for state, finishing second at 195 pounds scoring a key semifinal fall over Southeast Warren sophomore Logan Montgomery with eight seconds remaining in the second period.

Moravia finished fifth with 44.5 points. Dalton Ervin secured the first of the 28 state tickets punched on Saturday, winning the 106-pound district title with first-period falls scored against Pleasantville freshman Jesse Smith and Southeast Warren sophomore Rylan Jimenez while sophomore Connor Golston pinned S-K sophomore Jack Clarahan in 1:39 in the second-place wrestleback at 160 pounds.

Mason Juhl added two more wins to his school-record victory total, bouncing back from a 3-1 semifinal loss to Colfax-Mingo freshman Brody Sampson to finish second at 182 pounds for the Pekin Panthers. Juhl pinned Interstate 35 senior Curtis Jacobe in 86 seconds before advancing to state after S-K junior Aidan Schuster was disqualified in the second-place wrestleback.

Pekin finished seventh with 39 points. Cael Baker will join Juhl as Panther state qualifiers after finishing second at 152 pounds, shutting out Pleasantville junior Jacob Hiemstra in the district semifinals before pinning Interstate 35 freshman Eli Green in 47 seconds in a second-place wrestleback.

Van Buren County will be represented at state by Brant Tedrow, who finished second at 220 pounds pinning Southeast Warren freshman Tate Dierking in 5:35 to score the decisive district semifinal win. The Warriors matched Lynnville-Sully for 13th place in the 1A, District 5 tournament with 14 team points.

Courier senior sports writer Scott Jackson contributed to this story.

Class 2A Districts

at Mount Pleasant

Saturday, Feb. 13

Team scores — 1. Assumption Davenport 138; 2. Burlington-Notre Dame 101; 3. Albia 90; 4. Mid-Prairie 84.5; 5. Centerville 56; 6. Columbus Community 35; 7. Davis County 32; 8. Washington 13; 9. Keokuk 12; 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11; 11. Mount Pleasant 9; 12. Fairfield 0.

Top-two in each weight class advance to state.

106 pounds — 1. Carter Anderson (Albia); 2. Derrick Bass (Assumption); 3. Carter West (Burlington); 4. Kade Martin (Davis County). 113 pounds — 1. Lane Scorpil (Columbus); 2. Brodie Conner (Albia); 3. Mosse Yoder (Mid-Prairie); 4. Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption). 120 pounds — 1. Blaine Frazier (Burlington); 2. Dawson Townsend (Davis County); 3. Dawson Bonnett (Albia); 4. Nolan Riddle (Keokuk). 126 pounds — 1. TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption); 2. Tate O'Shea (Keokuk); 3. Logan Carter (Albia); 4. Deken Sorensen (Davis County). 132 pounds — 1. Taylor Huggins (Davis County); 2. Justin Keller (Albia); 3. Colton Pilgrim (Assumption); 4. Alejandro Morales (Keokuk). 138 pounds — 1. Michael Marcis (Assumption); 2. Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville); 3. Iasiah Fenton (Burlington); 4. Cohyn Roach (Fairfield). 145 pounds — 1. Matthew Lewis (Centerville); 2. Sam West (Burlington); 3. Parker Foley (Assumption); 4. Payton Cline (Fairfield). 152 pounds — 1. Grifen Molle (Burlington); 2. Stephen Conley (Albia); 3. Parker Terronez (Assumption); 4. Logan Adam (Fairfield). 160 pounds — 1. Allen Catour (Assumption); 2. River Belger (Burlington); 3. Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie); 4. Kyler Ricard (EBF). 170 pounds — 1. CJ Walrath (Burlington); 2. Lucas Henderson (Centerville); 3. Logan Schimanski (Assumption); 4. Blake Jager (EBF). 182 pounds — 1. Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie); 2. Ayden Frazer (Washington); 3. John Argo (Assumption); 4. Clayton Young (EBF). 195 pounds — 1. Aiden Morgan (Assumption); 2. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie); 3. Josh Oldfield (Centerville); 4. Ethan Palmer (Columbus). 220 pounds — 1. Josh Wallington (Mid-Prairie); 2. Paul Ballard (Albia); 3. Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant); 4. Chase Diaz (Assumption). 285 pounds — 1. Chance Malone (Columbus); 2. Skyler Young (EBF); 3. Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie); 4. Jordan Salyers (Keokuk).

Class 1A Districts

at Pleasantville

Saturday, Feb. 13

Team scores — 1. New London 92; 2. Interstate 35 (Truro) 80.5; 3. Southeast Warren 60; 4. Sigourney-Keota 57; 5. Moravia 44.5; 6. Colfax-Mingo 40; 7. Pekin 39; 8. North Mahaska 38; 9. Pleasantville 33.5; T10. Collins-Maxwell 26; T10. Martensdale-St. Mary's 26; 12. WACO 16; T13. Lynnville-Sully 14; T13. Van Buren County 14.

Top-two in each weight class advance to state.

106 pounds — 1. Dalton Ervin (Moravia); 2. Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren); 3. Matt German (North Mahaska); 4. Jesse Smith (Pleasantville). 113 pounds — 1. Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo); 2. Gentry Walston (Lynnville-Sully); 3. Aiden Golston (Moravia); 4. TJ Jirak (Van Buren County). 120 pounds — 1. Marcel Lopez (New London); 2. Paul DeJong (North Mahaska); 3. Jacob Pierick (Collins-Maxwell); 4. Tyler Gibson (Pleasantville). 126 pounds — 1. Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35); 2. John McGill (Colfax-Mingo); 3. Daniel McLaughlin (Sigourney-Keota); 4. Korbin Camp (Van Buren County). 132 pounds — 1. Reuben Smith (Interstate 35); 2. Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville); 3. Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota); 4. Tyler Stoltz (Van Buren County). 138 pounds — 1. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren); 2. Nick Steinlage (Interstate 35); 3. Michael Jones (Pekin); 4. Trent Terrell (Wayne). 145 pounds — 1. Dominic Lopez (New London); 2. Jakson Cobb (Wayne); 3. Devin Schall (Martensdale-St. Mary's); 4. Maxwell Mintle (Lynnville-Sully). 152 pounds — 1. Josh Glendening (New London); 2. Cael Baker (Pekin); 3. Eli Green (Interstate 35); 4. Jacob Hiemstra (Pleasantville). 160 pounds — 1. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary's); 2. Connor Golston (Moravia); 3. Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota); 4. Hunter Stevens (Colfax-Mingo). 170 pounds — 1. Cade Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota); 2. Boden Pickle (New London); 3. Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren); 4. Chase Darst (Interstate 35). 182 pounds — 1. Brody Sampson (Collins-Maxwell); 2. Mason Juhl (Pekin); 3. Aidan Schuster (Sigourney-Keota); 4. Curtis Jacobe (Interstate 35). 195 pounds — 1. Currey Jacobs (New London); 2. Cade Streigle (Sigourney-Keota); 3. Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren); 4. Miles Mintle (Lynnville-Sully). 220 pounds — 1. Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35); 2. Brant Tedrow (Van Buren County); 3. Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren); 4. Carter Allen (New London). 285 pounds — 1. Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville); 2. Trace Goemaat (North Mahaska); 3. Kenny Schlosser (Colfax-Mingo); 4. Chad Kent (Wayne).