OTTUMWA — The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union posted updates on Monday concerning the status of the decision to move forward this summer with prep baseball and softball seasons.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU are both continuing to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner, a stance both governing bodies have taken since the suspension of the spring sports season back in March. Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) are being deemed essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.
“Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely,” according to Monday’s statement from the IHSAA and IGHSAU. “We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.”
Both the IHSAA and IGHSAU reveled guiding principles that will help in determining whether to sanction a 2020 prep baseball or softball season. The guidelines include:
• Keeping health and safety of participants, coaches, officials, administrators and spectators as the top priority.
• Working with the Department of Education, Department of Public Health and other state officials on sport requirements and scheduling within the recommendations for schools and school facilities.
• Developing practical guidelines and protocols for baseball and softball events (practices, workouts, games, postseason).
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education set June 1 as a deadline for an announcement regarding the possibility of summer sports and activities at Iowa schools. The IHSAA and IGHSAU will issue a decision and further guidance following those announcements.
Both baseball (boys) and softball (girls) are considered summer sports in Iowa. They are suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June.
Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available. Ottumwa athletic director Scott Maas informed the Ottumwa Community School Board last week that a possible first date for competition would be June 15 with the possibility of both the state softball and baseball tournaments being pushed back a week.
“My guess is on June 1, we’ll either here that we’ll start the season on June 15 or there will not be a softball or baseball season,” Maas said “I don’t think they’d shorten either season down more than that.”
Reynolds mentioned last week that she’s hopeful that there she will be able to make an announcement on whether sports and other youth activities for the summer will be able to be held in Iowa within the next two weeks. Both the IHSAA and IGHSAU have stated that the final decision to sanction high school baseball or softball in 2020 will be made by the governing bodies even if Gov. Reynolds allows youth sports to be held.
“Right now, things are looking very well. Hopefully, it’s something we can do (this summer),” Reynolds said. “Hopefully we’ll have some insight (this) week on how we do that.”